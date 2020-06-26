All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1118 Windmill Palm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1118 Windmill Palm
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

1118 Windmill Palm

1118 Windmill Palm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1118 Windmill Palm, San Antonio, TX 78216

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in gated community - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with an open floor plan is located in the pristine gated community of The Park at Vista Del Norte. The kitchen boasts of granite counters plenty of cabinets and opens to the family room. Upstairs you will find the large master suite which includes his and hers closet along with 2 other bedrooms and the laundry closet. Enjoy the relaxing evenings of the backyard under the arbor covered flagstone patio that backs up to a greenbelt with access to jogging trails and Salado Creek. Great Location convenient to downtown, the airport, shopping and dining.

School Dist: North East I.S.D
Elem: Harmony Hills
Middle: Eisenhower
High: Churchill

(RLNE4921388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Windmill Palm have any available units?
1118 Windmill Palm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1118 Windmill Palm currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Windmill Palm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Windmill Palm pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 Windmill Palm is pet friendly.
Does 1118 Windmill Palm offer parking?
No, 1118 Windmill Palm does not offer parking.
Does 1118 Windmill Palm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Windmill Palm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Windmill Palm have a pool?
No, 1118 Windmill Palm does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Windmill Palm have accessible units?
No, 1118 Windmill Palm does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Windmill Palm have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Windmill Palm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Windmill Palm have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Windmill Palm does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio