1118 Windmill Palm

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in gated community - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with an open floor plan is located in the pristine gated community of The Park at Vista Del Norte. The kitchen boasts of granite counters plenty of cabinets and opens to the family room. Upstairs you will find the large master suite which includes his and hers closet along with 2 other bedrooms and the laundry closet. Enjoy the relaxing evenings of the backyard under the arbor covered flagstone patio that backs up to a greenbelt with access to jogging trails and Salado Creek. Great Location convenient to downtown, the airport, shopping and dining.



School Dist: North East I.S.D

Elem: Harmony Hills

Middle: Eisenhower

High: Churchill



(RLNE4921388)