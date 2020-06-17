All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11020 HUEBNER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11020 HUEBNER
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 AM

11020 HUEBNER

11020 Huebner Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11020 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78230
Shavano Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
business center
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Do you live, work and play in the Medical Center? You have found one of the best living opportunities around! You'll be close to UTHSC, USAA, Valero Energy, Medtronic and the Huebner Oaks shopping center. Shop, play or dine until your heart is content then head home to your elegant apartment. Apartment features include: Ceiling fans In bedrooms Brushed nickel lighting Faux wood blinds Nine foot ceilings With crown molding Intrusion alarms Some units feature cherrywood cabinets, garden-style tubs, direct-access garages and fireplaces! Community amenities include two resort-style pools with Wi-Fi, a DVD library, coffee and hot tea bar, a 24-hour fitness center and full-service business center. Only one thing is missing and that's YOU! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11020 HUEBNER have any available units?
11020 HUEBNER has a unit available for $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11020 HUEBNER have?
Some of 11020 HUEBNER's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11020 HUEBNER currently offering any rent specials?
11020 HUEBNER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11020 HUEBNER pet-friendly?
No, 11020 HUEBNER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11020 HUEBNER offer parking?
Yes, 11020 HUEBNER does offer parking.
Does 11020 HUEBNER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11020 HUEBNER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11020 HUEBNER have a pool?
Yes, 11020 HUEBNER has a pool.
Does 11020 HUEBNER have accessible units?
No, 11020 HUEBNER does not have accessible units.
Does 11020 HUEBNER have units with dishwashers?
No, 11020 HUEBNER does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11020 HUEBNER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity