11020 HUEBNER

Do you live, work and play in the Medical Center? You have found one of the best living opportunities around! You'll be close to UTHSC, USAA, Valero Energy, Medtronic and the Huebner Oaks shopping center. Shop, play or dine until your heart is content then head home to your elegant apartment. Apartment features include: Ceiling fans In bedrooms Brushed nickel lighting Faux wood blinds Nine foot ceilings With crown molding Intrusion alarms Some units feature cherrywood cabinets, garden-style tubs, direct-access garages and fireplaces! Community amenities include two resort-style pools with Wi-Fi, a DVD library, coffee and hot tea bar, a 24-hour fitness center and full-service business center. Only one thing is missing and that's YOU! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.