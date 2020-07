Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home nestled in mature treed cul-de-sac, great location near shopping, restaurants in Stone Oak with excellent NEISD schools. A detached office/storage room located in backyard offers extended living quarters. Must see! All kitchen appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Tenant occupied but showings can still be arranged on a case by case basis. This property does not last on the market too long. Last time on the market in 2012, it was gone the first weekend.