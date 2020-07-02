11 Moonwalk Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Mystic Park! Move-in ready! Spacious open floor plan with fresh paint and flooring. Kitchen/Dining that opens to family room is great for entertaining. All bedrooms and convenient laundry room are upstairs. Beautiful master suite with full bath, garden tub, double vanity. Yard is small for easy upkeep. Located close to Medical Center, USAA, UTSA, shopping, restaurants & more. Excellent NISD schools, Marshall High. Some see it & make this your new home!