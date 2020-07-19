All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 18 2019 at 8:43 AM

10831 Rue Des Lac

10831 Rue Des Lac · No Longer Available
Location

10831 Rue Des Lac, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2780 sq. ft. home. This home features a grand entry, with formal living/dining room facing the quaint cul-de-sac, large family room, great kitchen, game room upstairs, master & 2 spare bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. This is a MUST SEE!

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

HomeRiver San Antonio
Anette

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10831 Rue Des Lac have any available units?
10831 Rue Des Lac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10831 Rue Des Lac currently offering any rent specials?
10831 Rue Des Lac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10831 Rue Des Lac pet-friendly?
Yes, 10831 Rue Des Lac is pet friendly.
Does 10831 Rue Des Lac offer parking?
No, 10831 Rue Des Lac does not offer parking.
Does 10831 Rue Des Lac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10831 Rue Des Lac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10831 Rue Des Lac have a pool?
No, 10831 Rue Des Lac does not have a pool.
Does 10831 Rue Des Lac have accessible units?
No, 10831 Rue Des Lac does not have accessible units.
Does 10831 Rue Des Lac have units with dishwashers?
No, 10831 Rue Des Lac does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10831 Rue Des Lac have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10831 Rue Des Lac has units with air conditioning.
