Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Beautiful one year old single-story home in Wildhorse @ Tausch Farms~Ceramic tile flooring through the living, dining, & kitchen, & carpet in the bedrooms~Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included~Master bathroom has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower~Walk-in closet~Covered patio~NISD schools, including Fields ES & Harlan HS~Hurry on this one~Pets welcome, but no aggressive dog breeds~Ready for move-in on June 7, 2019~