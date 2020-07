Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

10710 Alys Way - You must come see it! Great open floor plan, this home comes with 3 bedroom 2 bath. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliance and granite counter tops. Lots of windows to let in natural light. Home has a nice covered back patio to enjoy BBQ or just the summer breeze. Gated community, near parks & minutes from historic downtown San Antonio, the Riverwalk, & the South Texas Medical Center. Fridge is AS IS.



(RLNE5649349)