GAS AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. GARAGE PARKING. SPACIOUS APARTMENT. Approximately 1,200 SF Ground floor unit in Lincoln Heights * Alamo Heights Schools * Owner pays water and gas. *Brand new carpet, new paint, plenty of storage* Split bedroom plan. Mature oak trees to enjoy in peaceful courtyard. Close to shopping, parks and restaurants. No smoking. Clean and ready for move in. Community Laundry room just 1 door down. One garage space with remote control access.