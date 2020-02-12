All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

10573 Starcrest Dr

10573 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10573 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Address: 10573 Starcrest Dr San Antonio, TX 78217

2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms
4-Plex Apartment - Quiet Area!
Recently Updated. Near Airport.

$775 Monthly Rent
$775 Security Deposit
$40 Monthly Water

$50 Application Fee per Adult

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of 2,400 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions or broken leases

Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Each adult over 18 should complete an application

Comes with washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher and fridge.

Thank you,
Please call or text: 210.274.5870

(RLNE5667035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10573 Starcrest Dr have any available units?
10573 Starcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10573 Starcrest Dr have?
Some of 10573 Starcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10573 Starcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10573 Starcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10573 Starcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10573 Starcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10573 Starcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10573 Starcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 10573 Starcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10573 Starcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10573 Starcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 10573 Starcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10573 Starcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 10573 Starcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10573 Starcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10573 Starcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.

