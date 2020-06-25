10502 KINDERHOOK

Don't wait or it will be gone. Nice cozy cottage with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and schools. come by and take a look at this one. Nice back yard with a big covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
