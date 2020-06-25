All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

10502 KINDERHOOK

10502 Kinderhook · No Longer Available
Location

10502 Kinderhook, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't wait or it will be gone. Nice cozy cottage with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and schools. come by and take a look at this one. Nice back yard with a big covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10502 KINDERHOOK have any available units?
10502 KINDERHOOK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10502 KINDERHOOK currently offering any rent specials?
10502 KINDERHOOK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10502 KINDERHOOK pet-friendly?
No, 10502 KINDERHOOK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10502 KINDERHOOK offer parking?
Yes, 10502 KINDERHOOK offers parking.
Does 10502 KINDERHOOK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10502 KINDERHOOK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10502 KINDERHOOK have a pool?
No, 10502 KINDERHOOK does not have a pool.
Does 10502 KINDERHOOK have accessible units?
No, 10502 KINDERHOOK does not have accessible units.
Does 10502 KINDERHOOK have units with dishwashers?
No, 10502 KINDERHOOK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10502 KINDERHOOK have units with air conditioning?
No, 10502 KINDERHOOK does not have units with air conditioning.
