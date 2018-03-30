105 E SILVER SANDS DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

Centralized and convenient location; few minutes from San Antonio, Texas International Air Port, close to Military installations, mayor highways, hospitals, schools, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. Large master bedroom upstairs with build-in desk and shelves; walk in closets with shelves, ceiling fans, big windows, and blinds. Living room has a front huge window with blinds facing the street; plus build in shelves. Dinning room area is an open space combination with living room and kitchen. New carpet installed 4/1/20 ceramic tile floor downstairs, new bathrooms sink cabinets with granite and new faucets, the half bath is downstairs, laundry area is inside at first floor, covered patio with privacy fence directly by the two assigned covered car ports, two storage spaces 10 x 5 numbered 105 next to the carports. Mature trees with nice landscaping with direct front and back entrance to the unit. Water, trash pick up, and landscaping maintenance are included with the rent. Plus; access to private neighborhood pool.