All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 105 E SILVER SANDS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
105 E SILVER SANDS DR
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 PM

105 E SILVER SANDS DR

105 East Silver Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

105 East Silver Sands Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Centralized and convenient location; few minutes from San Antonio, Texas International Air Port, close to Military installations, mayor highways, hospitals, schools, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. Large master bedroom upstairs with build-in desk and shelves; walk in closets with shelves, ceiling fans, big windows, and blinds. Living room has a front huge window with blinds facing the street; plus build in shelves. Dinning room area is an open space combination with living room and kitchen. New carpet installed 4/1/20 ceramic tile floor downstairs, new bathrooms sink cabinets with granite and new faucets, the half bath is downstairs, laundry area is inside at first floor, covered patio with privacy fence directly by the two assigned covered car ports, two storage spaces 10 x 5 numbered 105 next to the carports. Mature trees with nice landscaping with direct front and back entrance to the unit. Water, trash pick up, and landscaping maintenance are included with the rent. Plus; access to private neighborhood pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E SILVER SANDS DR have any available units?
105 E SILVER SANDS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 E SILVER SANDS DR have?
Some of 105 E SILVER SANDS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E SILVER SANDS DR currently offering any rent specials?
105 E SILVER SANDS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E SILVER SANDS DR pet-friendly?
No, 105 E SILVER SANDS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 105 E SILVER SANDS DR offer parking?
Yes, 105 E SILVER SANDS DR offers parking.
Does 105 E SILVER SANDS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 E SILVER SANDS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E SILVER SANDS DR have a pool?
Yes, 105 E SILVER SANDS DR has a pool.
Does 105 E SILVER SANDS DR have accessible units?
No, 105 E SILVER SANDS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E SILVER SANDS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 E SILVER SANDS DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio