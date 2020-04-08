All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10483 Tippecanoe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10483 Tippecanoe Dr
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

10483 Tippecanoe Dr

10483 Tippecanoe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10483 Tippecanoe Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous Rental near 1604 and Hwy 151! - This inviting home is nestled in a convenient neighborhood near 151 and 1604. Be ready to enjoy access to shopping, entertainment and dining. Snuggle up to a movie or simply entertain in a home that has an open floor plan that nicely flows into the large backyard with a covered patio. This home has you covered with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with tile, laminate flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. A separate breakfast nook and combined utility pantry area. Schedule your showing today and apply online.

Northside ISD
Cody ES
Pease MS
Stevens HS

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1923117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10483 Tippecanoe Dr have any available units?
10483 Tippecanoe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10483 Tippecanoe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10483 Tippecanoe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10483 Tippecanoe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10483 Tippecanoe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10483 Tippecanoe Dr offer parking?
No, 10483 Tippecanoe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10483 Tippecanoe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10483 Tippecanoe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10483 Tippecanoe Dr have a pool?
No, 10483 Tippecanoe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10483 Tippecanoe Dr have accessible units?
No, 10483 Tippecanoe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10483 Tippecanoe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10483 Tippecanoe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10483 Tippecanoe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10483 Tippecanoe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio