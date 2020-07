Amenities

patio / balcony garage microwave refrigerator

Come look at this Former Model Home! It won't last long! This wonderful one story home has it all! This home features, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful kitchen with black appliances, refrigerator included, and built-in microwave oven. Light and bright open floor plan ideal for family gatherings. Beautiful Ceramic tile throughout the house and vinyl flooring in all bedrooms. Nicely landscaped back yard, covered patio, and privacy fencing.