Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel game room

3/2.5/2 WITH MASTER BEDROOM DOWN. SPOTLESS INSIDE AND OUT! HARDWOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILINGS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE BACKSPLASHES, BEAUTIFUL IRON SPINDLE STAIRCASE TO UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND OPEN LOFT STYLE GAME ROOM. COVERED BACK PORCH OVERLOOKS MANICURED YARD WITH FRUIT TREES. NOTE: SHED IS NOT PART OF LEASE IS FOR OWNERS USE ONLY, BUT WILL REMAIN IN YARD FOR LEASE TERM.