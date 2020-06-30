Amenities

103 Viking Oak Available 03/08/19 Brookstone Home - *Spacious home in Brookstone! New paint, carpet & appliances. Tile throughout most of home except for two bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen with oven/stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. 3 living areas including game room upstairs. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Close to shopping and parks. NEISD. ***Small pets under 25lbs preferable*** $25 mth for Strategic Resident Program which includes monthly a/c filters



