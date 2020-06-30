All apartments in San Antonio
103 Viking Oak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

103 Viking Oak

103 Viking Oak · No Longer Available
Location

103 Viking Oak, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
103 Viking Oak Available 03/08/19 Brookstone Home - *Spacious home in Brookstone! New paint, carpet & appliances. Tile throughout most of home except for two bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen with oven/stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. 3 living areas including game room upstairs. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Close to shopping and parks. NEISD. ***Small pets under 25lbs preferable*** $25 mth for Strategic Resident Program which includes monthly a/c filters

(RLNE2094438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Viking Oak have any available units?
103 Viking Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Viking Oak have?
Some of 103 Viking Oak's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Viking Oak currently offering any rent specials?
103 Viking Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Viking Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Viking Oak is pet friendly.
Does 103 Viking Oak offer parking?
Yes, 103 Viking Oak offers parking.
Does 103 Viking Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Viking Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Viking Oak have a pool?
No, 103 Viking Oak does not have a pool.
Does 103 Viking Oak have accessible units?
No, 103 Viking Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Viking Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Viking Oak has units with dishwashers.
