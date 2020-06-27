103 ROBINHOOD PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Exceptional 3BR home plus 1 bed 1 bath guest suite in prime location just a short stroll to Alamo Heights Middle School and High School. Upgrades include newer hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding and a thoughtfully designed, high end kitchen with granite tops, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, limestone accents and mosaic tile back splash. Renovated bath features walk in shower and an ornate furniture style double vanity with granite top. You must see this quality home.