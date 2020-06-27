All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
103 ROBINHOOD PL
103 ROBINHOOD PL

103 Robinhood Place · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Oak Park - Northwood
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

103 Robinhood Place, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Exceptional 3BR home plus 1 bed 1 bath guest suite in prime location just a short stroll to Alamo Heights Middle School and High School. Upgrades include newer hardwood floors, recessed lighting, crown molding and a thoughtfully designed, high end kitchen with granite tops, stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, limestone accents and mosaic tile back splash. Renovated bath features walk in shower and an ornate furniture style double vanity with granite top. You must see this quality home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 ROBINHOOD PL have any available units?
103 ROBINHOOD PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 ROBINHOOD PL have?
Some of 103 ROBINHOOD PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 ROBINHOOD PL currently offering any rent specials?
103 ROBINHOOD PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 ROBINHOOD PL pet-friendly?
No, 103 ROBINHOOD PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 103 ROBINHOOD PL offer parking?
Yes, 103 ROBINHOOD PL offers parking.
Does 103 ROBINHOOD PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 ROBINHOOD PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 ROBINHOOD PL have a pool?
No, 103 ROBINHOOD PL does not have a pool.
Does 103 ROBINHOOD PL have accessible units?
No, 103 ROBINHOOD PL does not have accessible units.
Does 103 ROBINHOOD PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 ROBINHOOD PL does not have units with dishwashers.
