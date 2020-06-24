103 Jackson Keller Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly pool carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Apartments close to everything! - Property Id: 92213



The Flats at Olmos is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home. Beautifully landscaped grounds create a wonderful living environment, and The Flats at Olmos offers every amenity you could want, including a pool and the convenience of on-site laundry facilities. Located within 3 miles of the Quarry Market, North Star Mall, Witte Museum, San Antonio Zoo, San Antonio Botanical Garden, The DoSeum, Japanese Tea Garden, and the Pearl; fine dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short distance away. Choose from our wide range of models for a residence that complements and enhances your lifestyle. At The Flats at Olmos, you'll find the carefree living you've earned and deserve.

** $300 security deposit, $50 application fee **

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92213

Property Id 92213



(RLNE5465545)