Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

103 Jackson Keller Rd

103 Jackson Keller Road · No Longer Available
Location

103 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
carpet
range
oven
Apartments close to everything! - Property Id: 92213

The Flats at Olmos is apartment living at its best. Let our responsive management team do all they can to make you feel at home. Beautifully landscaped grounds create a wonderful living environment, and The Flats at Olmos offers every amenity you could want, including a pool and the convenience of on-site laundry facilities. Located within 3 miles of the Quarry Market, North Star Mall, Witte Museum, San Antonio Zoo, San Antonio Botanical Garden, The DoSeum, Japanese Tea Garden, and the Pearl; fine dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short distance away. Choose from our wide range of models for a residence that complements and enhances your lifestyle. At The Flats at Olmos, you'll find the carefree living you've earned and deserve.
** $300 security deposit, $50 application fee **
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Jackson Keller Rd have any available units?
103 Jackson Keller Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Jackson Keller Rd have?
Some of 103 Jackson Keller Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Jackson Keller Rd currently offering any rent specials?
103 Jackson Keller Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Jackson Keller Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Jackson Keller Rd is pet friendly.
Does 103 Jackson Keller Rd offer parking?
No, 103 Jackson Keller Rd does not offer parking.
Does 103 Jackson Keller Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Jackson Keller Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Jackson Keller Rd have a pool?
Yes, 103 Jackson Keller Rd has a pool.
Does 103 Jackson Keller Rd have accessible units?
No, 103 Jackson Keller Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Jackson Keller Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Jackson Keller Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
