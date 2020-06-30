All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 18 2020 at 11:23 AM

1023 HEDGESTONE DR

1023 Hedgestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Hedgestone Drive, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 1 story home with tile throughout the entire home. Kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel & black appliances. Master bath has double vanity and nice garden tub.Patio in back perfect for small gatherings. Pets are welcome. $20 filter program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 HEDGESTONE DR have any available units?
1023 HEDGESTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 HEDGESTONE DR have?
Some of 1023 HEDGESTONE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 HEDGESTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1023 HEDGESTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 HEDGESTONE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 HEDGESTONE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1023 HEDGESTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 1023 HEDGESTONE DR offers parking.
Does 1023 HEDGESTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 HEDGESTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 HEDGESTONE DR have a pool?
No, 1023 HEDGESTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1023 HEDGESTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 1023 HEDGESTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 HEDGESTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 HEDGESTONE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

