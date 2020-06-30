1023 Hedgestone Drive, San Antonio, TX 78258 Stone Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Cute 1 story home with tile throughout the entire home. Kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel & black appliances. Master bath has double vanity and nice garden tub.Patio in back perfect for small gatherings. Pets are welcome. $20 filter program.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1023 HEDGESTONE DR have any available units?
