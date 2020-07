Amenities

Located in an established neighborhood close to Vance-Jackson.

Great corner lot with mature trees and a large carport for 3 cars in gated backyard.

New flooring throughout the house.

Two car garage can be used as a game room and has plenty of storage space.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 10/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.