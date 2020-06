102 ANTRIM DR

Amenities

Very nice updated home!! Open floor plan w\ large living area. NEW KITCHEN w\ Quartz counter tops, new cabinets & brand new stainless appliances. UPDATED BATHS w\ rain shower in master! NEW central heat and air along with new windows. Large utility/washer room in master. One car garage with storage space or car parking. Storage shed & private fenced backyard w\ corner lot. VERY NICE LOCATION- CLOSE TO FORT SAM & 1 minute walk to Starbucks!! PLUS EASY ACCESS TO 410, 35 and Austin HWY to AVOID SOME TRAFFIC~!