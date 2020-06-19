All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1013 North Palmetto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1013 North Palmetto
Last updated December 10 2019 at 6:37 PM

1013 North Palmetto

1013 North Palmetto Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1013 North Palmetto Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully restored historic home(Furnished rate $1925 OR non furnished $1850) in Dignowity Hill. Two master bedrooms! Nice open concept, with high ceilings, original wood floors, SS appliances, gas cooking, modern shaker style cabinets, laundry room, mature trees, with HUGE fenced in backyard w/remote control gate entry, ship lab accents throughout! All new mechanicals (HVAC, electrical and plumbing), new roof. Blinds and curtains will remain. Front and Rear Porches. This one POPS!! Home is listed at the Furnished rate so feel free to ask agent about non furnished rate. **HOLIDAY SPECIAL** 1/2 off DEC
Beautifully restored historic home in Dignowity Hill, offers open concept, with high ceilings, original wood floors, SS appliances, gas cooking, modern shaker style cabinets, laundry room, two master bedrooms, mature trees, with HUGE fenced in backyard w/remote control gate entry, ship lab accents throughout! All new mechanicals (HVAC, electrical and plumbing), new roof. Blinds and curtains will remain. FULLY FURNISHED AT CURRENT RATE. Ask agent if you are considering occupying with your own furnishings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 North Palmetto have any available units?
1013 North Palmetto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 North Palmetto have?
Some of 1013 North Palmetto's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 North Palmetto currently offering any rent specials?
1013 North Palmetto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 North Palmetto pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 North Palmetto is pet friendly.
Does 1013 North Palmetto offer parking?
No, 1013 North Palmetto does not offer parking.
Does 1013 North Palmetto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 North Palmetto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 North Palmetto have a pool?
No, 1013 North Palmetto does not have a pool.
Does 1013 North Palmetto have accessible units?
No, 1013 North Palmetto does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 North Palmetto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 North Palmetto has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio