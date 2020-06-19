1013 North Palmetto

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully restored historic home(Furnished rate $1925 OR non furnished $1850) in Dignowity Hill. Two master bedrooms! Nice open concept, with high ceilings, original wood floors, SS appliances, gas cooking, modern shaker style cabinets, laundry room, mature trees, with HUGE fenced in backyard w/remote control gate entry, ship lab accents throughout! All new mechanicals (HVAC, electrical and plumbing), new roof. Blinds and curtains will remain. Front and Rear Porches. This one POPS!! Home is listed at the Furnished rate so feel free to ask agent about non furnished rate. **HOLIDAY SPECIAL** 1/2 off DEC

Beautifully restored historic home in Dignowity Hill, offers open concept, with high ceilings, original wood floors, SS appliances, gas cooking, modern shaker style cabinets, laundry room, two master bedrooms, mature trees, with HUGE fenced in backyard w/remote control gate entry, ship lab accents throughout! All new mechanicals (HVAC, electrical and plumbing), new roof. Blinds and curtains will remain. FULLY FURNISHED AT CURRENT RATE. Ask agent if you are considering occupying with your own furnishings.