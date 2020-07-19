LOOP 410/I35: Sparkling clean-READY FOR YOU! Ft Sam & RAFB convenience! Excellent condition & NEW carpeting too! Great open design + covered deck to enjoy the evening breeze or to BBQ! Check out the photos! NO smoking. Pets considered on case by case basis. GOOD credit history MANDATORY! Application fees/deposit paid to be paid w/certified funds only. Unmarried persons to individually qualify & pay full deposit each. YOU will not be disappointed-SPARKLING CLEAN! Call your Realtor NOW!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10026 Wolf Crossing have any available units?
