10026 Wolf Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bbq/grill carpet

LOOP 410/I35: Sparkling clean-READY FOR YOU! Ft Sam & RAFB convenience! Excellent condition & NEW carpeting too! Great open design + covered deck to enjoy the evening breeze or to BBQ! Check out the photos! NO smoking. Pets considered on case by case basis. GOOD credit history MANDATORY! Application fees/deposit paid to be paid w/certified funds only. Unmarried persons to individually qualify & pay full deposit each. YOU will not be disappointed-SPARKLING CLEAN! Call your Realtor NOW!!!!