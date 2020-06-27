100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated 24hr gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage trash valet valet service

Discover a gorgeous community and a new style of living in an ideal location! Walk downtown in minutes or stay on-site and unwind in style. This community is truly incredible and offers an abundance of first-class amenities along with upscale interior features. There are 57 floor plans here, offering the ability to lease exactly what you are looking for! Check out all the unbelievable amenities here! Gated Entry Outdoor Social Areas Valet Dry Cleaning and Package Delivery Valet Trash Pickup Business Center Package Lockers 24-hour Fitness Center Gated Private Garage Parking 6th Floor Amenity Deck with Pool Bicycle Storage Elevator * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.