All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE

100 N Santa Rosa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Downtown San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 N Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
trash valet
valet service
Discover a gorgeous community and a new style of living in an ideal location! Walk downtown in minutes or stay on-site and unwind in style. This community is truly incredible and offers an abundance of first-class amenities along with upscale interior features. There are 57 floor plans here, offering the ability to lease exactly what you are looking for! Check out all the unbelievable amenities here! Gated Entry Outdoor Social Areas Valet Dry Cleaning and Package Delivery Valet Trash Pickup Business Center Package Lockers 24-hour Fitness Center Gated Private Garage Parking 6th Floor Amenity Deck with Pool Bicycle Storage Elevator * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE have any available units?
100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE have?
Some of 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 N SANTA ROSA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio