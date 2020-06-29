Rent Calculator
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
701 Country Aire DR
701 Country Aire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
701 Country Aire Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Sunrise Vista
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Great duplex and layout. We have just recently done new paint and new floors. Great location! Owner/Agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 Country Aire DR have any available units?
701 Country Aire DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 701 Country Aire DR currently offering any rent specials?
701 Country Aire DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Country Aire DR pet-friendly?
No, 701 Country Aire DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 701 Country Aire DR offer parking?
No, 701 Country Aire DR does not offer parking.
Does 701 Country Aire DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Country Aire DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Country Aire DR have a pool?
No, 701 Country Aire DR does not have a pool.
Does 701 Country Aire DR have accessible units?
No, 701 Country Aire DR does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Country Aire DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Country Aire DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Country Aire DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Country Aire DR does not have units with air conditioning.
