Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to the Rock 35 Apartment Homes in Round Rock, Texas. You will find us located near the I-35 and I-45 for an easy commute to nearby Austin for fabulous shopping and restaurant choices. Our beautiful community offers one and two bedroom floor plans featuring open concept with black appliances, granite-style counter tops, designer bathroom sinks, and more! We offer our residents a clean and comfortable atmosphere with many community amenities including a modern clubhouse, business center with complimentary Wi-Fi, exclusive fitness center, and a swimming pool with an outdoor grilling station. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why Rock 35 is the perfect place to call home!