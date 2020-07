Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill carport media room trash valet

Regency at Dell Ranch Apartments in Round Rock offer you Austin convenience plus a relaxing suburban lifestyle. Imagine the possibilities! Select an exquisitely detailed 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment home with a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and a soothing Jacuzzi tub. We're adjacent to Dell Diamond and only minutes from upscale shopping, dining and quick commutes via I-35, we’re located just off new Highway 45. Welcome to our website. Learn how we work hard to make sure you Love Where You Live!