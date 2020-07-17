Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3652 Sandy Brook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3652 Sandy Brook
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3652 Sandy Brook
3652 Sandy Brook Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3652 Sandy Brook Dr, Round Rock, TX 78665
Stoney Brook
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stoney Brook
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3652 Sandy Brook have any available units?
3652 Sandy Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3652 Sandy Brook have?
Some of 3652 Sandy Brook's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3652 Sandy Brook currently offering any rent specials?
3652 Sandy Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3652 Sandy Brook pet-friendly?
No, 3652 Sandy Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 3652 Sandy Brook offer parking?
Yes, 3652 Sandy Brook offers parking.
Does 3652 Sandy Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3652 Sandy Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3652 Sandy Brook have a pool?
No, 3652 Sandy Brook does not have a pool.
Does 3652 Sandy Brook have accessible units?
No, 3652 Sandy Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 3652 Sandy Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3652 Sandy Brook has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Similar Pages
Round Rock 1 Bedrooms
Round Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Buda, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Teravista
Forest Creek
La Frontera Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Temple College
Austin Community College District