1305 Casa Blanca Cove, Round Rock, TX 78665 Lakeside
Amenities
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Round Rock - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Round Rock ~ Huge Master Bedroom with Separate Shower & Garden Tub ~ Great Location ~ Walking Distance to Elementary and Middle schools
(RLNE3445996)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Is 1305 Casa Blanca Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Casa Blanca Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Casa Blanca Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Casa Blanca Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Casa Blanca Cove offer parking?
No, 1305 Casa Blanca Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Casa Blanca Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Casa Blanca Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Casa Blanca Cove have a pool?
No, 1305 Casa Blanca Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Casa Blanca Cove have accessible units?
No, 1305 Casa Blanca Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Casa Blanca Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Casa Blanca Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Casa Blanca Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Casa Blanca Cove does not have units with air conditioning.