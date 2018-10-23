1015 Hawk Ct

Amenities

Beautiful, 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Brick Home in West Round Rock - Beautiful, 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Brick Home in West Round Rock ~ Located in the Oaklands Neighborhood on a Corner Lot ~ Updated Island Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Appliances ~ Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs ~ All Bedrooms Upstairs ~ Large Game Room Upstairs ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



(RLNE3744581)