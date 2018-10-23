All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1015 Hawk Ct

1015 Hawk Court · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Hawk Court, Round Rock, TX 78681
Oakcreek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful, 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Brick Home in West Round Rock - Beautiful, 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Brick Home in West Round Rock ~ Located in the Oaklands Neighborhood on a Corner Lot ~ Updated Island Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Appliances ~ Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs ~ All Bedrooms Upstairs ~ Large Game Room Upstairs ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE3744581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Hawk Ct have any available units?
1015 Hawk Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Hawk Ct have?
Some of 1015 Hawk Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Hawk Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Hawk Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Hawk Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Hawk Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Hawk Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Hawk Ct offers parking.
Does 1015 Hawk Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Hawk Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Hawk Ct have a pool?
No, 1015 Hawk Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Hawk Ct have accessible units?
No, 1015 Hawk Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Hawk Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Hawk Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
