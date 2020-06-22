All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
1004 Deepwood Dr.
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:15 PM

1004 Deepwood Dr.

1004 Deep Wood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Deep Wood Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681
Round Rock West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Backs to greenbelt...right across from Deepwood Elementary. Fully updated with all stainless appliances, granite, wood and wood tile throughout. Big backyard with covered patio, firepit, and storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Deepwood Dr. have any available units?
1004 Deepwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Deepwood Dr. have?
Some of 1004 Deepwood Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Deepwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Deepwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Deepwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Deepwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Deepwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Deepwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 1004 Deepwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Deepwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Deepwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1004 Deepwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Deepwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1004 Deepwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Deepwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Deepwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
