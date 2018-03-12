All apartments in Plano
4421 Risinghill Drive

4421 Risinghill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Risinghill Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spectacular home with upgraded features galore! You will love this centrally located home in Plano. The backyard is an Oasis with a swimming pool, lighting and private fence. Upon entering the home you are greeted by hand scrapped wood floors, and a lovely formal that is great for entertaining. Luxurious new window coverings in whole home and warm paint colors gives you that elegant wow factor.Chef's kitchen includes granite counters, updated white cabinets, NEW stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom is perfectly situated for privacy and an abundance of space in your master bath. NEW FEATURES Nest thermostat, external video cameras, NEW ROOF and GUTTERS, and new smoke alarms. Washer Dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Risinghill Drive have any available units?
4421 Risinghill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Risinghill Drive have?
Some of 4421 Risinghill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Risinghill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Risinghill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Risinghill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Risinghill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4421 Risinghill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Risinghill Drive offers parking.
Does 4421 Risinghill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4421 Risinghill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Risinghill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4421 Risinghill Drive has a pool.
Does 4421 Risinghill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4421 Risinghill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Risinghill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Risinghill Drive has units with dishwashers.

