4421 Risinghill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Spectacular home with upgraded features galore! You will love this centrally located home in Plano. The backyard is an Oasis with a swimming pool, lighting and private fence. Upon entering the home you are greeted by hand scrapped wood floors, and a lovely formal that is great for entertaining. Luxurious new window coverings in whole home and warm paint colors gives you that elegant wow factor.Chef's kitchen includes granite counters, updated white cabinets, NEW stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom is perfectly situated for privacy and an abundance of space in your master bath. NEW FEATURES Nest thermostat, external video cameras, NEW ROOF and GUTTERS, and new smoke alarms. Washer Dryer included