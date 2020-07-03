All apartments in Plano
4000 Mountain Pass Drive
4000 Mountain Pass Drive

4000 Mountain Pass Drive · No Longer Available
4000 Mountain Pass Drive, Plano, TX 75023
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,430 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4000 Mountain Pass Drive have any available units?
4000 Mountain Pass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4000 Mountain Pass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Mountain Pass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Mountain Pass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Mountain Pass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Mountain Pass Drive offer parking?
No, 4000 Mountain Pass Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Mountain Pass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Mountain Pass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Mountain Pass Drive have a pool?
No, 4000 Mountain Pass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Mountain Pass Drive have accessible units?
No, 4000 Mountain Pass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Mountain Pass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Mountain Pass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Mountain Pass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Mountain Pass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

