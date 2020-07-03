Rent Calculator
2501 Kentfield Drive
2501 Kentfield Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2501 Kentfield Lane, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2501 Kentfield Drive have any available units?
2501 Kentfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2501 Kentfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Kentfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Kentfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Kentfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2501 Kentfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Kentfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2501 Kentfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Kentfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Kentfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2501 Kentfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Kentfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Kentfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Kentfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Kentfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Kentfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Kentfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
