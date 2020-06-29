All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2209 Briarcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2209 Briarcrest Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

2209 Briarcrest Drive

2209 Briarcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2209 Briarcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely one story house with beautiful beautiful landscaping! Newer flooring , newer paint! Newer Plantation shutter! see through fire place etc.. Good schools and easy to 75 and highway 121.
$45 application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Briarcrest Drive have any available units?
2209 Briarcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Briarcrest Drive have?
Some of 2209 Briarcrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Briarcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Briarcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Briarcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Briarcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2209 Briarcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Briarcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2209 Briarcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Briarcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Briarcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2209 Briarcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Briarcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 Briarcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Briarcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Briarcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District