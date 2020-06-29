Lovely one story house with beautiful beautiful landscaping! Newer flooring , newer paint! Newer Plantation shutter! see through fire place etc.. Good schools and easy to 75 and highway 121. $45 application fee per adult
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2209 Briarcrest Drive have?
Some of 2209 Briarcrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
