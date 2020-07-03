1720 Hearthstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nestled in a neighborhood with mature gorgeous shade trees, this beautifully remodeled and completely updated home features fresh new paint, new kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stovetop, ventahood, new fixtures, new bamboo wood flooring, new tile flooring, built-ins, stunning stone fireplace, skylight and more in highly sought-after Plano ISD near shopping and some of the best restaurants in town. This home features a stunning resort-style pool which includes private access off your master bedroom.