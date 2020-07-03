All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 17 2019 at 5:49 AM

1720 Hearthstone Drive

1720 Hearthstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Hearthstone Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nestled in a neighborhood with mature gorgeous shade trees, this beautifully remodeled and completely updated home features fresh new paint, new kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stovetop, ventahood, new fixtures, new bamboo wood flooring, new tile flooring, built-ins, stunning stone fireplace, skylight and more in highly sought-after Plano ISD near shopping and some of the best restaurants in town. This home features a stunning resort-style pool which includes private access off your master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Hearthstone Drive have any available units?
1720 Hearthstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Hearthstone Drive have?
Some of 1720 Hearthstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Hearthstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Hearthstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Hearthstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Hearthstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1720 Hearthstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Hearthstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1720 Hearthstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Hearthstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Hearthstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Hearthstone Drive has a pool.
Does 1720 Hearthstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1720 Hearthstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Hearthstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Hearthstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

