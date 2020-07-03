All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:51 PM

1111 F Ave

1111 F Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1111 F Avenue, Plano, TX 75074
Douglass

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedroom Home - Cute 2/1 Bath Home located in Plano! Fully Updated! Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, New Carpet and Flooring, W/D connections, huge backyard. Plano Schools. Won't last!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 F Ave have any available units?
1111 F Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 F Ave have?
Some of 1111 F Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 F Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1111 F Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 F Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1111 F Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1111 F Ave offer parking?
No, 1111 F Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1111 F Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 F Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 F Ave have a pool?
No, 1111 F Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1111 F Ave have accessible units?
No, 1111 F Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 F Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 F Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

