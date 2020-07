Amenities

on-site laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool valet service cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill conference room doorman lobby wine room

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.! Welcome to The Museum Tower! Experience life in the heart of the Museum District with the spaciousness, style, and luxurious details of The Museum Tower. Offering expansive one, two, three bedroom and penthouse floorplans.