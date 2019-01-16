All apartments in Houston
2519 Helena Street

Location

2519 Helena Street, Houston, TX 77006
Midtown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
game room
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Lease this stunning three-story townhome in the heart of Midtown! Nestled in a quiet community, wide street & plenty of guest parking, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features gated access, 2 car garage, with 4' extension, wood floors, crown molding, neutral paint, high ceilings, game room, updated AC & an open concept floor plan! The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, & an expansive island. The dining & living areas are open to the kitchen, which makes this home perfect for entertaining! Two secondary bedrooms with 9' ceilings, neutral paint, bright windows, & walk-in closets are tucked quietly on the first floor. The spacious master retreat is the perfect place to relax with bright windows, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, dual vanities, separate tub & shower, & walk-in closet! Steps from Webster Park with playground equipment & a dog run! Houston's best restaurants, popular coffee shops, weekend spots, boutique shopping are just blocks from the home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Helena Street have any available units?
2519 Helena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 Helena Street have?
Some of 2519 Helena Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Helena Street currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Helena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Helena Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 Helena Street is pet friendly.
Does 2519 Helena Street offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Helena Street offers parking.
Does 2519 Helena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 Helena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Helena Street have a pool?
No, 2519 Helena Street does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Helena Street have accessible units?
No, 2519 Helena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Helena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 Helena Street has units with dishwashers.

