2519 Helena Street

Amenities
Lease this stunning three-story townhome in the heart of Midtown! Nestled in a quiet community, wide street & plenty of guest parking, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features gated access, 2 car garage, with 4' extension, wood floors, crown molding, neutral paint, high ceilings, game room, updated AC & an open concept floor plan! The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, & an expansive island. The dining & living areas are open to the kitchen, which makes this home perfect for entertaining! Two secondary bedrooms with 9' ceilings, neutral paint, bright windows, & walk-in closets are tucked quietly on the first floor. The spacious master retreat is the perfect place to relax with bright windows, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, dual vanities, separate tub & shower, & walk-in closet! Steps from Webster Park with playground equipment & a dog run! Houston's best restaurants, popular coffee shops, weekend spots, boutique shopping are just blocks from the home!