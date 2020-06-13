91 Apartments for rent in Katy, TX📍
Located in the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area of Texas, living in Katy will give you a great sense of community in an otherwise sprawling metropolis. If you're looking for an apartment for rent, Katy, Texas is a great place to look! The expansion of the interstate system in the 1960s led to a population boom in neighboring Houston, which quickly sprawled westward to meet Katy. The city itself is home to about 14,000 people (per U.S. Census data), but the larger Katy-area claims nearly 270,000 residents in total. A boom town now in its own right, Katy has won national praise for its growth and sustainability policies.
There is a strong rental market for homes in Katy, Texas, so you should be able to find a great place to live even on short notice. It's a good idea to allow yourself at least a month though, to find the perfect two bedroom apartment, three bedroom home, or whatever your ideal living accommodation would be. Make sure that you have the usual documents with you. Most apartments here are managed by professionals who will expect you to be professional too. Have your proof of income, credit history, and money for a deposit ready when you find your dream rental home or townhouse.
Memorial Parkway and Nottingham Country: Memorial Parkway is a Katy Area community founded in the 1970s and is one of the oldest subdivisions in this part of Texas. It is near Nottingham Country, a similar development. Both are popular, residential areas served by local schools in which you'll be able to find some great homes for rent.
Bridgewater Community: Likewise the Bridgewater Community features amenities like a pool, community clubhouse, playgrounds, tennis courts, and more. You'll find mostly rental houses here that are both spacious and affordable.
Cinco Ranch: Cinco Ranch is a newer development, also in the Katy Area, and with mostly single-family homes available.
Apartment rentals in Katy, are available as well, with units in communities featuring community clubhouses and pools to escape the hot Texas sun and socialize with your neighbors.
Old Katy and the Katy Area generally are largely suburban centers with all of the shopping and services you'd expect to find in a major metropolitan area.
Though you'll be able to take advantage of public transportation to commute into Houston for work, bring your car along for the rest of your suburban lifestyle as local transit is limited at best. When friends and family come to check out your new rental home in Katy, they'll have easy access via both George Bush and Hobby Airports in Houston.
Residents enjoy attending the monthly Katy Market Days in Old Town Katy where they can shop for farm fresh produce, homemade jams and jellies, local honey, and support local artists and crafters selling their one-of-a-kind goods.
Seasonal activities include the annual Brunch with the Easter Bunny where kids can play games and decorate their baskets while visiting with a really big rabbit.
Don't miss the cheekily-named Real Craftwives of Katy Expo where local artisans will offer a variety of handmade goods like clothes, bags, photographs, baked treats and more.
Music lovers will enjoy Cinco Ranch's Spring Concert Series with live music and a chance to unwind on Thursday evenings to a mix of rock, country, Latin, and more.
With its vibrant small-town history, its growing economy, and its proximity to the bustle of Houston, renting a home in Katy is a great choice.