91 Apartments for rent in Katy, TX

Memorial Parkway and Nottingham Country: Memorial Parkway is a Katy Area community founded in the 1970s and is one of the oldest subdivisions in this part of Texas. It is near Nottingham Country, a similar development. Both are popular, residential areas served by local schools in which you'll be able to find some great homes for rent.

Bridgewater Community: Likewise the Bridgewater Community features amenities like a pool, community clubhouse, playgrounds, tennis courts, and more. You'll find mostly rental houses here that are both spacious and affordable.

Cinco Ranch: Cinco Ranch is a newer development, also in the Katy Area, and with mostly single-family homes available.

Apartment rentals in Katy, are available as well, with units in communities featuring community clubhouses and pools to escape the hot Texas sun and socialize with your neighbors.

Old Katy and the Katy Area generally are largely suburban centers with all of the shopping and services you'd expect to find in a major metropolitan area.