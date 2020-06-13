82 Apartments for rent in Texas City, TX

Life in Texas City

Welcome to Texas City! Located on Galveston Bay about an hour outside of Houston, this small city is an industrial hub with plenty in the way of apartment rentals. So, let’s get looking!

Texas City has a strong economy depending largely on shipping in the port and the booming petrochemical industry. It’s also located close to both Houston and Galveston, so you can find a more diverse array of jobs, entertainment, dining and restaurants close by. Like many east Texas cities, residents love outdoor recreation, so you’ll enjoy plenty of fishing and hunting at many of the area’s lakes and nature preserves. Though it’s located fairly close to Houston, the longer distance has put it outside of much of the city’s sprawl. While this means that you may not be as close to chain shopping centers, malls and dining, it does give you more in terms of varied entertainment and well-preserved nature.

Many of Texas City’s most desirable apartment rentals are located on the north portion of the bay, close to the Moses Lake Nature Preserve. Here you’ll find developments in rental homes and condominiums with lovely views of the nicer, less industrially developed portions of Galveston Bay. Two bedrooms here generally range from $700-$900 a month.

Away from the Bay you’ll find smatterings of apartment rentals in newer and older developments just west of the city center. The area around Emmett F. Lowry Expressway has a number of apartments for rent, frequently in buildings with clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. These buildings tend to offer rentals ranging from $500-$700 per month.

Predictably, there will be several rentals of studio apartments, efficiencies and shares further out west near the College of the Mainland. Two bedrooms here range from $500-$700.

As an outdoorsy town, Texas City rentals are pretty pet friendly. Some apartments may have restrictions on the size or number of pets, or require an additional deposit, but overall you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a home for your four-legged friends.

You’ll be sure to enjoy your new home in the Lone Star State. Happy hunting!