Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Texas City, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
4 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$747
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1048 sqft
EXPERIENCE THE QUALITY LIFESTYLE OF POINTE ANN
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
48 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
800 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
7 Units Available
Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
COMFORT MEETS QUALITY AT CORAL MANOR
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
886 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,056
1078 sqft
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
43 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Banyan Bay
5601 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Banyan Bay Apartments in Dickinson, you'll find beautiful, pet-friendly, apartments for rent close to League City! Located just thirty minutes south of Houston proper, 10 minutes west of Kemah and 20 minutes north of Galveston Island.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
2 Units Available
Bayou Village
110 W Deats Rd, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see what's new at Bayou Village Apartments, our extreme makeover is currently in progress upgrades feature granite counter tops*, tile back splash*, brand new appliances, new carpet and wood flooring, and much more! We will be adding a
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
South Shore Harbour and Marina
25 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
27 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
25 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,416
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Constellation Pointe
13 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
Offatts Bayou
48 Units Available
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
980 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lasker Park
20 Units Available
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1295 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors define the inside, while an on-site gym, coffee bar, and private patios and balconies are showcased outside. Designated picnic areas are available. Beacon Lakes Golf Club only steps away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Shore Harbour and Marina
10 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne At South Shore
1201 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1136 sqft
Located on South Shore Harbor and within easy reach of I-45. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with marina and pool views. Residents' community offers a saltwater swimming pool, poolside kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central City
9 Units Available
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
892 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

Median Rent in Texas City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Texas City is $903, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,105.
Studio
$796
1 Bed
$903
2 Beds
$1,105
3+ Beds
$1,507
City GuideTexas City
Having trouble with Craigslist Texas City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Life in Texas City

Welcome to Texas City! Located on Galveston Bay about an hour outside of Houston, this small city is an industrial hub with plenty in the way of apartment rentals. So, let’s get looking!

Texas City has a strong economy depending largely on shipping in the port and the booming petrochemical industry. It’s also located close to both Houston and Galveston, so you can find a more diverse array of jobs, entertainment, dining and restaurants close by. Like many east Texas cities, residents love outdoor recreation, so you’ll enjoy plenty of fishing and hunting at many of the area’s lakes and nature preserves. Though it’s located fairly close to Houston, the longer distance has put it outside of much of the city’s sprawl. While this means that you may not be as close to chain shopping centers, malls and dining, it does give you more in terms of varied entertainment and well-preserved nature.

Many of Texas City’s most desirable apartment rentals are located on the north portion of the bay, close to the Moses Lake Nature Preserve. Here you’ll find developments in rental homes and condominiums with lovely views of the nicer, less industrially developed portions of Galveston Bay. Two bedrooms here generally range from $700-$900 a month.

Away from the Bay you’ll find smatterings of apartment rentals in newer and older developments just west of the city center. The area around Emmett F. Lowry Expressway has a number of apartments for rent, frequently in buildings with clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. These buildings tend to offer rentals ranging from $500-$700 per month.

Predictably, there will be several rentals of studio apartments, efficiencies and shares further out west near the College of the Mainland. Two bedrooms here range from $500-$700.

As an outdoorsy town, Texas City rentals are pretty pet friendly. Some apartments may have restrictions on the size or number of pets, or require an additional deposit, but overall you shouldn’t have too much trouble securing a home for your four-legged friends.

You’ll be sure to enjoy your new home in the Lone Star State. Happy hunting!

June 2020 Texas City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Texas City Rent Report. Texas City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Texas City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Texas City rents decline sharply over the past month

Texas City rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Texas City stand at $903 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,105 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Texas City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Texas City throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Texas City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Texas City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Texas City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Texas City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,105 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Texas City.
    • While rents in Texas City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Texas City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Texas City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Texas City?
    In Texas City, the median rent is $796 for a studio, $903 for a 1-bedroom, $1,105 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,507 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Texas City, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Texas City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Texas City area include College of the Mainland, University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, and The University of Texas Medical Branch. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Texas City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Texas City from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

