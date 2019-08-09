10 Must-Try Restaurants in Houston

The Best Bites in Houston.

As one of the most beloved food towns in the country, Houston serves up some serious eats. From mouthwatering BBQ and Italian to tasting the flavors of Oaxaca, Mexico… you can find just about any dish you crave in the Bayou City. So come hungry, and find your new favorite bites in Houston. If you are new to the city, here’s where to start. These are our picks for must-try restaurants in Houston.

1 . The Breakfast Klub

Our list kicks off with arguably the best brunch in Houston. In fact, that may be understating it. According to Reviews.org, The Breakfast Klub is the top-rated restaurant in the entire state of Texas. Located in Midtown, The Breakfast Klub serves up southern comfort breakfast classics. You can’t go wrong with the pork chop and grits and the fried catfish, eggs, and grits plate. However, if you make your way to the Breakfast Klub, do not leave without trying the chicken and waffles. This dish is what keeps Houston residents lining up outside the doors, and essentially what made this spot so popular.

2 . Blood Bros. BBQ

Your best restaurants in Houston list isn’t complete without some flavorful and innovative BBQ. Once a popular pop-up BBQ spot, Blood Bros. BBQ set-up permanent residence on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston. The restaurant lives up to all of its magazine and TV hype with delicious options like jalapeño cheese sausage, juicy brisket, and pork ribs. Come hungry and get out of your comfort zone with green curry boudin and a fusion of Chinatown meets Creole.

3 . Warehouse 72

After Hurricane Harvey, the local favorite Spaghetti Warehouse was substantially damaged by flooding, leaving behind a hole in Houston’s food scene. But the team reopened as the more upscale Warehouse 72 in a new location. A flavorful menu includes hand-crafted pasta like short rib ragu pappardelle or the angel hair with a delicious truffle sauce. Their scallops and seafood risotto delicious also make for a filling and satisfying dinner. Leave room for dessert with favorites like frozen S'mores with chocolate ice cream, graham cracker, and toasted marshmallow.

4 . Squable

The team behind the popular Better Luck Tomorrow restaurant opened up the Heights restaurant Squable to rave reviews. Serving up European dishes with an American influence, Squable serves small plates like raw oysters and summer succotash to larger plates like their french cheeseburger and poached snapper. Go ahead and chat with the locals while sipping beer, wine, and spirits. For a creative twist, try a cocktail selection of Blue Hawaiian, Jasmine Champagne Cobbler, or Chartreuse Daisy.

5 . Tris

Formerly known as Hubbell & Hudson Bistro in The Woodlands, TRIS features quick and casual lunches to high-end dinners. Their dinner is highlighted by an epic eight-course progressive tasting menu. It’s not hard to see why TRIS always ranks among the best restaurants in Houston with dishes like upscale ramen to tenderloin tacos and Vietnamese BBQ braised pork.

6 . Eunice

When Executive Chef Drake Leonards came to Houston, he named his modern Cajun-Creole restaurant after his hometown in Louisiana. Eunice offers chilled seafood like gulf tuna, as well as Cajun classics like slow-roast pork jambalaya and gumbo dishes. And like many of the top restaurants in Houston, Eunice follows seasonally-inspired menus. Put this spot on your regular rotation to sample the latest fare.

7 . Indigo

Indigo isn't your typical dinner out and orchestrates in two seatings for a full-scale dining experience. Chef Johnny Rhodes changes up the tasting menus with extensive cuisines of the African diaspora for its loyal Houston foodies. Menus include herbivore and pescatarian options of pecan soup, summer gourds, crab warmed in milk, and grilled skewered prawns among other curated selections. For a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience, swing by Indigo.

8 . Better Luck Tomorrow

It’s not all the finest, upscale dining on the list of best restaurants in Houston. Locals shake up their night with pub fare and cocktails at Better Luck Tomorrow. Snack on fried cauliflower and chilled gulf shrimp along with innovative cocktails like Mr. Sunshine and Japanese Highballs. But if you can't wait until dinner, you can also come on the weekend when Better Luck Tomorrow prides itself on rebelling against boring and predictable brunch.

9 . Xochi

Created with the flavors of Oaxaca in mind, Xochi is helmed by James Beard Award winner Hugo Ortega. The team gathers inspiration from Mexico's colorful corns, savory moles, and homemade chocolates. The varied menu dazzles with slow-cooked suckling pig, lamb shank, wood-roasted oysters, and crispy octopus among other delicacies.

10 . Himalaya Restaurant

Regarded as one of the best Indo Pak restaurants in the country, Himalaya Restaurant features a mix of BBQ, tandoori, and curry dishes. The menu is expansive, with more options than you could possibly imagine. But just when you think you've eaten through the menu, the team changes up the dishes to keep you guessing. Bring your own beer and end your meal with mango tres leches or Gulab Jamun to see why locals consider Himalaya as one of the best restaurants in Houston.

Eat your way through the best restaurants in Houston and get to know this city’s signature flavors. Besides, coming hungry to one of the country’s best food towns is the perfect way to make yourself right at home and meet your new neighbors. Considering a move to Houston? Here’s everything you need to know.