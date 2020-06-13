79 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX📍
Seabrook is a city of 21.3 square miles of wetlands and waterways, 5.7 square miles of which is dry land. Seabrook lies along one of the largest migratory paths in North America for bird populations. Because of this, the city of Seabrook is actually a designated bird sanctuary. Located in Harris County, southeast of Houston with a population of 12,433 as of the 2012 census, a full eight miles of trails wind from Hammer Street over to Galveston Bay. Holy jogging trails, Batman! Since its inception back in 1961, this beautiful little city has become home to not only the seafood industry, but chemical and oil industries as well as NASA. As intimidating or environmentally unfriendly as those industries might sound, a surprising harmony has been achieved as the city and its local industries work together to remain environmentally proactive and safe.
There are a few things you can do to make the move easier on yourself and your stress level; it just takes some foresight and planning. Seabrook is a small but growing city that is packed with history, even as it is changing and evolving. You will need to have all documentation ready to present when it is required. This includes rental history, credit references and money available for fees and deposits. Do you have pets, do you need washer/dryer hook ups or a second bedroom? Having these details answered and at your fingertips will only help smooth the path to finding your new home in Seabrook.
No matter where you choose to settle in Seabrook, the view is going to be a killer one! Below is a short breakdown of the three most popular neighborhoods so you know what to expect and where to begin your search.
El Jardin Beach: From large three-bedroom apartments to single-unit rental homes, this neighborhood has just the place you are looking for! With gorgeous views of the Galveston Bay from practically any street you choose to live on, this neighborhood is perfect for those wanting to live a calm, coastal life with easy access to Houston and Galveston.
Park Dr: Park Dr. is a neighborhood on the north end of Seabrook, well within walking distance of Red Bluff on Galveston Bay. Well-established homes (built between 1940-1969 typically) for rent, as well as many pet friendly apartments can be easily found in this area. As tempting as it is to want to walk everywhere and take in the views, most people ride bikes around town or drive for the commute to and from work.
Morristown: This neighborhood is located at the southern end of Seabrook, closest to Kemah. If you decide to rent an apartment in this area, you will enjoy close proximity to the Seabrook Sailing Club and the Seabrook Marina! So if you are a boating fanatic, you will be right at home here. As a side note, you might want to begin your search about four weeks prior to your move date if you are looking in this adorable neighborhood. Places go fast and the residents tend to stay a while!
To begin with, having eight miles of trails gives the 12,433 residents a stunning path for birding, biking, jogging or for an easy evening stroll. Again, that scenic aspect of this charming little city always seems to be at the forefront of life spent outside and enjoying everything nature has to offer! The downtown area is full of antique shops, bed and breakfasts, and art galleries. All within a charming historic district that has withstood a hurricane or two in its time. Once you are settled, join your neighbors down at the Seabrook Waffle Company on 5th St. and try your first Black Gold Waffle... you will not be disappointed!