79 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX

Seabrook Neighborhoods

No matter where you choose to settle in Seabrook, the view is going to be a killer one! Below is a short breakdown of the three most popular neighborhoods so you know what to expect and where to begin your search.

El Jardin Beach: From large three-bedroom apartments to single-unit rental homes, this neighborhood has just the place you are looking for! With gorgeous views of the Galveston Bay from practically any street you choose to live on, this neighborhood is perfect for those wanting to live a calm, coastal life with easy access to Houston and Galveston.

Park Dr: Park Dr. is a neighborhood on the north end of Seabrook, well within walking distance of Red Bluff on Galveston Bay. Well-established homes (built between 1940-1969 typically) for rent, as well as many pet friendly apartments can be easily found in this area. As tempting as it is to want to walk everywhere and take in the views, most people ride bikes around town or drive for the commute to and from work.

Morristown: This neighborhood is located at the southern end of Seabrook, closest to Kemah. If you decide to rent an apartment in this area, you will enjoy close proximity to the Seabrook Sailing Club and the Seabrook Marina! So if you are a boating fanatic, you will be right at home here. As a side note, you might want to begin your search about four weeks prior to your move date if you are looking in this adorable neighborhood. Places go fast and the residents tend to stay a while!