Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

79 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
48 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1095 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Pelican Reef
3802 E Nasa Pkwy, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location just off Nasa Parkway near Kemah Boardwalk. Recently improved interiors include framed mirrors, tubs/showers, kitchen pantries and disposals, and spacious walk-in closets. BBQ facilities for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Seabrook
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
Clear Lake
27 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
25 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
27 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
25 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Clear Lake
14 Units Available
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1070 sqft
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$820
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$893
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Constellation Pointe
13 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
Clear Lake
41 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Webster
21 Units Available
Everwood
444 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1146 sqft
Fitness center with free weights and kettlebells. Half a dozen pools with options like water volleyball. Poolside shaded cabanas and tanning deck. Fenced pet park with agility equipment. Wood-style flooring and ceramic tile in homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Clear Lake
20 Units Available
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
10 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne At South Shore
1201 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1136 sqft
Located on South Shore Harbor and within easy reach of I-45. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with marina and pool views. Residents' community offers a saltwater swimming pool, poolside kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Clear Lake
30 Units Available
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Clear Lake
34 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
Median Rent in Seabrook

Last updated Sep. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Seabrook is $870, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,064.
Studio
$767
1 Bed
$870
2 Beds
$1,064
3+ Beds
$1,451
City GuideSeabrook
Seabrook is one of the most scenic cities along the Gulf Coast of Texas! No seriously, it is actually certified as such! Out of 1200 Texas towns, this little gem was awarded and certified as one out of seven Scenic Cities now listed within the state. This is no surprise to locals however, who just grin and nod with the knowledge of just how true that title really is!

Seabrook is a city of 21.3 square miles of wetlands and waterways, 5.7 square miles of which is dry land. Seabrook lies along one of the largest migratory paths in North America for bird populations. Because of this, the city of Seabrook is actually a designated bird sanctuary. Located in Harris County, southeast of Houston with a population of 12,433 as of the 2012 census, a full eight miles of trails wind from Hammer Street over to Galveston Bay. Holy jogging trails, Batman! Since its inception back in 1961, this beautiful little city has become home to not only the seafood industry, but chemical and oil industries as well as NASA. As intimidating or environmentally unfriendly as those industries might sound, a surprising harmony has been achieved as the city and its local industries work together to remain environmentally proactive and safe.

Planning Your Move

There are a few things you can do to make the move easier on yourself and your stress level; it just takes some foresight and planning. Seabrook is a small but growing city that is packed with history, even as it is changing and evolving. You will need to have all documentation ready to present when it is required. This includes rental history, credit references and money available for fees and deposits. Do you have pets, do you need washer/dryer hook ups or a second bedroom? Having these details answered and at your fingertips will only help smooth the path to finding your new home in Seabrook.

Seabrook Neighborhoods

No matter where you choose to settle in Seabrook, the view is going to be a killer one! Below is a short breakdown of the three most popular neighborhoods so you know what to expect and where to begin your search.

El Jardin Beach: From large three-bedroom apartments to single-unit rental homes, this neighborhood has just the place you are looking for! With gorgeous views of the Galveston Bay from practically any street you choose to live on, this neighborhood is perfect for those wanting to live a calm, coastal life with easy access to Houston and Galveston.

Park Dr: Park Dr. is a neighborhood on the north end of Seabrook, well within walking distance of Red Bluff on Galveston Bay. Well-established homes (built between 1940-1969 typically) for rent, as well as many pet friendly apartments can be easily found in this area. As tempting as it is to want to walk everywhere and take in the views, most people ride bikes around town or drive for the commute to and from work.

Morristown: This neighborhood is located at the southern end of Seabrook, closest to Kemah. If you decide to rent an apartment in this area, you will enjoy close proximity to the Seabrook Sailing Club and the Seabrook Marina! So if you are a boating fanatic, you will be right at home here. As a side note, you might want to begin your search about four weeks prior to your move date if you are looking in this adorable neighborhood. Places go fast and the residents tend to stay a while!

Living in Seabrook

To begin with, having eight miles of trails gives the 12,433 residents a stunning path for birding, biking, jogging or for an easy evening stroll. Again, that scenic aspect of this charming little city always seems to be at the forefront of life spent outside and enjoying everything nature has to offer! The downtown area is full of antique shops, bed and breakfasts, and art galleries. All within a charming historic district that has withstood a hurricane or two in its time. Once you are settled, join your neighbors down at the Seabrook Waffle Company on 5th St. and try your first Black Gold Waffle... you will not be disappointed!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Seabrook?
In Seabrook, the median rent is $767 for a studio, $870 for a 1-bedroom, $1,064 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,451 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Seabrook, check out our monthly Seabrook Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Seabrook?
Some of the colleges located in the Seabrook area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Seabrook?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Seabrook from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

