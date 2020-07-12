/
/
/
central southwest
194 Apartments for rent in Central Southwest, Houston, TX
41 Units Available
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1210 sqft
Spacious apartments span this pet-friendly gated complex. In-unit dishwashers, bathtubs, and ovens come as standard. On-site swimming pool, parking, and conference room. Close to South Freeway and South Sam Houston Parkway West.
36 Units Available
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1199 sqft
Convenient to Fannin South Station. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, kitchen islands, wood-style floors and pool views in a community close to attractions such as NRG Stadium, Rice University and Greenway Plaza.
244 Units Available
Orleans at Fannin Station
1818 Fannin Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1190 sqft
Located just off Fannin Speedway, Orleans At Fannin Station features breathtaking 1- & 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Results within 1 mile of Central Southwest
55 Units Available
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$806
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
914 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
19 Units Available
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1467 sqft
A sparkling pool surrounded by palm trees, beautiful courtyard and impressive clubhouse are available to residents. Shopping and dining are easily accessible thanks to nearby Interstate 610. Attached garages are available in this gated community.
17 Units Available
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1030 sqft
Just northwest of the Highway 610/Freeway 288 intersection, these partially furnished, one- and two-bedroom apartments are in the heart of Houston. Pet-friendly, the complex also has a pool, courtyard and a gym.
18 Units Available
Advenir at the Med Center
9955 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1154 sqft
Two-tone paint, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings for elegant living. Resident events. Walking trail around community pond. Less than a mile to I-610.
10 Units Available
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1178 sqft
Elegant pool with fountain. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, free weights. Open homes flooded with natural light. Bay window options with many floor plans. Reach 288 and I-610 in minutes flat.
21 Units Available
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
865 sqft
Lush landscaping with creeks. Fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights. Walk-in closet with each bedroom. Immediate access to I-610 and 288.
24 Units Available
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1523 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just south of 610 on the new Buffalo Speedway extension. Luxurious units include laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes basketball court, pool and courtyard.
9 Units Available
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
844 sqft
Located among the Main and Medical Center neighborhoods, The Wilcox offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments homes including townhome style layouts.
26 Units Available
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$782
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
927 sqft
Celebrate a casual lifestyle with all of the amenities of nearby downtown Houston. Pet-friendly units feature W/D hookup, appliances, and extra storage. Pool and doorman on site with 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
21 Units Available
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1175 sqft
Perfectly located with easy access to midtown/downtown Houston on the I-610. Less than a mile from Reliant Stadium (Texans). Minutes to many shopping options at Willow Water Hole Greenway and Meyerland Plaza. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, gaming center, and a beach-entry pool.
21 Units Available
ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1208 sqft
Located near I-610 and just minutes from the Houston Astrodome. One- and two-bedroom units come with granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace. Gated complex includes clubhouse, pool, garage and courtyard.
28 Units Available
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1181 sqft
Aspire at 610 is setting a new standard for elegant living in Houston's Medical Center. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
94 Units Available
Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1700 sqft
Designed in an "Old South" style, with private courtyards, a gate house and a private drive. The oversized floor plans offer walk-in closets and built-in bookcases. Just minutes from downtown and the Galleria mall.
12 Units Available
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$715
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
920 sqft
Close to Brays Bayou Park on West Airport Boulevard. Gated community with a pool, playground, video patrol, and on-site laundry facilities. Units with fireplaces and washers/dryers.
41 Units Available
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1420 sqft
Newly renovated units with spacious closets, garden tub, vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community features include media center, garage, concierge services and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,196
1243 sqft
Enjoy Southwest Houston living at its finest at Sunswept Townhomes. We offer one, two, and three bedroom townhomes with a large selection of fantastic amenities.
9 Units Available
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Spacious homes with large windows throughout. Options for garden tubs and separate showers. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
29 Units Available
Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1157 sqft
Handy living amenities, including package receiving, trash valet, e-payments and coffee bar. Quick access to Loop 610 and American-style buffet chains and Asian-fusion restaurants. Furnished units with extra storage for convenience.
54 Units Available
The Fountains at Almeda
9000 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1118 sqft
An expansive clubhouse, virtual golf and a poolside fireplace delight. Interiors feature full-size, in-unit laundry, detached garages and built-in computer niches. Near NRG Stadium and I-610.
95 Units Available
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1221 sqft
An excellent location near public transportation and parks. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, new appliances, and internet access. Two playgrounds, ample parking, and green space. Smoke-free and wheelchair accessible.
Contact for Availability
Tierwester Village
7812 Tierwester St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
These homes offer private entrances and yards. Close to I-610 and other public transportation. On-site management, and washer and dryer facilities. Close to the med center. Private parking.
