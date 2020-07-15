/
/
/
University of Houston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
36 Apartments For Rent Near University of Houston
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
$
75 Units Available
MacGregor
Hanover Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$5,576
2827 sqft
Industrial chic interiors with 10' ceilings, exposed concrete ceilings and support beams. High-rise fitness center offers yoga/pilates room, personal training, classes, and massage. Infinity pool with sun shelf and water wall. Across the street from Hermann Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
MacGregor
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1628 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit fireplaces. Handsome community offers outdoor recreation areas, pool, grill area, and a fully equipped gym. Just minutes from Hermann Park Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
135 Units Available
Midtown
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,485
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1095 sqft
2111 Austin offers spacious floor plans with high-end finishes only found in custom homes. With its carefully designed amenities and outstanding location, 2111 Austin is destined to be the ultimate living experience.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
34 Units Available
Downtown Houston
The Hamilton
1800 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,525
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1169 sqft
Excellent location near St. Joseph's Medical Center, I-45 and I-69. 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include fire pit, yoga, pool and more. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
100 Units Available
Midtown
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,969
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1500 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
51 Units Available
Midtown
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,299
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,519
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1451 sqft
Luxury apartments in a great midtown location close to the McGowen METRORail Station. Units have private balconies, chef-inspired kitchens and stainless appliances. Complex features a pool, lounge and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
47 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Eighteen25 Downtown
1825 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,166
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1209 sqft
High-rise apartment complex convenient to I-69 and within walking distance to Downtown Houston. Apartments boast floor-to-ceiling windows and his and hers showers. On-site hydromassage station, kitchen lounge area, and rooftop pool with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
28 Units Available
Midtown
Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,149
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1205 sqft
Designer kitchens with track or pendant lighting and granite countertops. Resort-style pool surrounded by palm trees. Game room with billiards, shuffleboard and a poker table. Located within blocks of restaurants and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
83 Units Available
Midtown
The Travis
3300 Main Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,905
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1544 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Travis, offering 30 luxurious stories in the neighborhood's most dramatic apartment tower. Sheer vibrancy establishes The Travis as a Midtown landmark.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
64 Units Available
Midtown
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,399
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1204 sqft
Pearl Marketplace at Midtown is a sharp, stylish, sophisticated and stunning new community in the heart of Midtown which features a private express elevator to Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
40 Units Available
Midtown
Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1724 sqft
Located close by Theater District, Houston Zoo, The Galleria and more. Just 15 minutes to nearby universities like Rice and University of Houston. Units include full-size washer and dryer, slab granite counters and microwaves.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
21 Units Available
Midtown
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,478
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,637
1421 sqft
Located in Midtown and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Island kitchens, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryers. Two-story, 24-hour athletic club with yoga studio. Pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
80 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Houston House
1617 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$919
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1083 sqft
Rooftop deck with 360 views, plus rooftop pool. Full-sized basketball court and fitness center open 24 hours. Balconies available with every floor plan. Just a half mile to numerous restaurants, light rail access, and I-45/Gulf Freeway.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
53 Units Available
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1234 sqft
High-end downtown luxury apartments with one or two bedrooms. Walking distance to shopping, local dining, parks, and jogging/walking trails. Near Discovery Green. Pet-friendly community offers elevator, controlled access, fitness center. Features patio/balcony, air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
$
30 Units Available
Midtown
3800 Main
3800 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1197 sqft
High ceilings and large windows for living spaces flooded with natural light. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Spacious fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, spinning room, and yoga/pilates studio. Fast access to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
MacGregor
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,135
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1162 sqft
High ceilings and open floor plans with kitchen islands. Exposed brick walls and ductwork. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights and a private studio for yoga/pilates. Within blocks of the Braes Bayou walking trails.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
23 Units Available
MacGregor
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Hermann Park Golf Course and Houston Zoo. Spacious apartments with varied floor plans and large, walk-in closets. Laid-back community with pool, clubhouse and cool coffee bar!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
14 Units Available
MacGregor
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,240
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units conveniently located near MD Anderson Medical Center, shopping, art galleries, dining and entertainment. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Gym and clubhouse. Residents have access to fully equipped outdoor kitchen and pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated March 20 at 03:37 PM
5 Units Available
MacGregor
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Houston, our apartments provide residents with newly renovated housing with resort-style amenities and controlled access security. Apartments feature a full kitchen, walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
9 Units Available
Midtown
Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,287
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1312 sqft
Green community using many energy efficient initiatives (energy star appliances, emphases on bikes, etc.). Super modern apartments with open floor plans, kitchen islands, hard wood flooring, and more. Community offers a platinum fitness center and a sparkling resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 79
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
OST - South Union
Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$935
926 sqft
Alice Street Apartments is a fantastic place to live! We offer spacious one, two bedroom, three bedroom Duplex homes and two bedroom apartment homes. Say yes to modern convenience and enjoy everything you need right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
3 Units Available
MacGregor
Nubia Square Apartments
3711 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
859 sqft
Located just north of Brays Bayou, these 1- to 3-bedroom apartments offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals and refrigerators. The community features a clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 07:20 PM
Contact for Availability
Neartown - Montrose
219 W Alabama
219 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
Studio
$900
Renovated property features 24-hour laundry, courtyard, parking and close proximity to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units have stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and full size bathtubs.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 11 at 08:43 PM
Contact for Availability
Greater Third Ward
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
A good location near UH, Midtown, the Downtown area, and Montrose. Recently renovated exterior. Ample green space. Many units getting updates. Spacious interiors with wood flooring.