192 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX with move-in specials

17 Units Available
Great Uptown
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,116
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1320 sqft
Nestled between the vibrant Galleria and Memorial areas of Houston, Texas. Spacious living rooms. Luxury homes feature crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and rainfall shower heads. Two-acre park with off-leash dog park.
27 Units Available
Lake Houston
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
24 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
42 Units Available
Great Uptown
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1396 sqft
Luxury living with details like hardwood floors, track lighting, and tile backsplashes. Spacious living with walk-in closets and large windows. IMmediate access to I-610 and Southwest Freeway/I-69. Just one mile to the Galleria for high-end shopping and dining.
22 Units Available
Greater Heights
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,420
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1133 sqft
Luxury units include all appliances, granite countertops, large floor plans and patio/balcony. Close to Halbert Park and downtown Houston. Pet-friendly community includes 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and elevator.
50 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,239
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1315 sqft
Sophisticated interior design with ceramic tile flooring, Italian-made espresso cabinetry, granite countertops. Resort-style pool with spectacular central fountain. Across the street from Spotts Park and access to Buffalo Bayou bike trails.
39 Units Available
The Museum District
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,346
3329 sqft
Situated in the desirable Museum District in Houston, just off Southwest Freeway. Elegant apartments feature W/D, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and giant walk-in closets. Cozy community courtyard.
46 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1478 sqft
Exclusive, elegant lodge within shouting distance from Royal Oaks Village Shopping Center and West Oaks Mall. On-site business center, 24-hour maintenance, and fitness center. Close to I-10 and Sam Houston Tollway.
35 Units Available
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1381 sqft
The Villages of Cypress Creek are a breath of fresh air in on-the-rise Vintage Park with amenities to spare. The on-site clubhouse is ultimate luxury, with shuffleboard, billiards and a private movie screen.
29 Units Available
The Museum District
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
1451 sqft
Beautiful community located in The Museum District. Huge apartments with high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and W/D in unit. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym and charming courtyard.
64 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$782
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1250 sqft
Sophisticated interiors feature breakfast bars, two-tone paint, crown molding. Resort-style pool with tropical garden islands.
79 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1108 sqft
Crown molding and huge windows for elegant home interiors. Pristine landscaping surrounds resort-style pool and grill areas. Two-story fitness center with dozens of pieces of cardio and resistance equipment. Resident events including socials and fitness classes.
23 Units Available
Westchase
Woodchase
2900 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1076 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom homes with newly renovated interiors, built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets. Located in Westchase district, close to restaurants and shopping centers. Gated, pet-friendly community with a swimming pool and reserved covered parking.
24 Units Available
Midtown
3800 Main
3800 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1197 sqft
High ceilings and large windows for living spaces flooded with natural light. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Spacious fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, spinning room, and yoga/pilates studio. Fast access to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
31 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Alanza Brook
3030 Dunvale Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1504 sqft
Residents can option to have private garages and assigned carports. Units come with gourmet kitchens, built-in computer desks, and full-size washer/dryers. Property offers a theater room and a lavish pool for relaxation, a fitness center for working out, and a business center for work.
27 Units Available
Addicks - Park Ten
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1395 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$925
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$724
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
67 Units Available
Gulfton
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
Fairly priced apartments located in a community that offers an indoor basketball court and monthly resident/staff events. Energetic, involved staff. Just a 5 minute drive to The Galleria.
46 Units Available
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$653
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1571 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom units, this development features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, in-unit dishwashers and ranges. Some units also feature fireplaces and extra storage for resident convenience.
53 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
938 sqft
Located just seconds from the shopping along Richmond Avenue, this community provides residents with on-site amenities such as a swimming pool, coffee bar and gym. Units feature walk-in closets and balconies or patios.
31 Units Available
Briarforest
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1150 sqft
Rent one of these 1-2 bedroom units off Westheimer and near shopping and dining, and you'll have access to W/D hookups, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, included garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities on-site.
48 Units Available
Astrodome
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
856 sqft
A comfortable development offering plenty of amenities, these units are pet-friendly and offer dishwashers, walk-in closets, on-site laundry, air conditioning, fireplaces and new ranges in each kitchen. In a chic community near shopping and dining.
3 Units Available
Waterchase Apartments
15100 Golden Eagle Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$949
934 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Beltway 8 and 15 miles from downtown Houston. Clubhouse with lobby, beautiful courtyard, pool and gym on property. All units have large walk-in closets and private balcony or patio.
16 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
'Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.' (Neil Armstrong)

When then-President of the Republic of Texas Sam Houston incorporated the City of Houston in 1837, the prevailing industry was railroad construction. A lot has changed since then, but the city’s passion for modes of transportation has not (think NASA and oil tycoons). Too bad a mass transit system consistently fails to inspire our local legislators... So whether you travel via steam engine or shuttle rocket, you’re going to need somewhere to park your vessel in this city of over two million. It doesn’t take a regular Space Camp attendee to find a great apartment in Houston, but we hope this guide furnishes some enlightenment for your odyssey. Happy hunting!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Houston, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Houston apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Houston apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

