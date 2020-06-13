131 Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX

Apartment List



1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Camden Northpointe
11743 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1405 sqft
Open kitchen layouts and massive windows for comfortable, inviting living spaces. Crown molding and designer fixtures. Outdoor kitchen and fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm

22 Units Available
Provenza at Barker Cypress
12515 Barker Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1405 sqft
Lavish apartment community with one- to three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. A putting green, a swimming pool with cabanas and a 24-hour gym keep residents happy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
9 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
11000 Gatesden Dr, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1094 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring wood-burning fireplaces, private patios and French doors. Located minutes from area parks. On-site playground, volleyball court, coffee bar and gym. Spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm

23 Units Available
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Oak Bend Place in Tomball, TX is home to the area's most unique apartment homes. We offer newly renovated apartment which feature vinyl plank flooring, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and sleek black energy efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
The Avenues at Northpointe
11740 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1545 sqft
Luxury apartments include attached garage, plush carpet, wood finish flooring and designer tile. Community offers residents athletic club, saltwater pool and Wi-Fi hotspots. Located close to banks, hospitals, restaurants and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm

89 Units Available
The Point at Cypress Woods
11800 Grant Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
Just 30 miles from downtown Houston and close to Beltway 8. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have full use of pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm

64 Units Available
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,188
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1398 sqft
UNITS AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN SUMMER 2020 Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home. Stone Loch brings a new level of sophistication to one of northwest Houston’s most scenic and convenient neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:41pm
39 Units Available
Landmark Grand Champion
11201 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1312 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units in controlled-access community close to tons of dining and shopping. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Minutes from FM 249 and The Grand Parkway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm

21 Units Available
The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
986 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and wood-style floors. Garages and covered parking spaces are available. Shop or dine at nearby Spring Cypress Village.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
The Laurel at Vintage Park
15455 Canterbury Forest Drive, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,178
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1154 sqft
This upscale community offers plenty of amenities including a large community clubhouse, grill area, and a business center. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with wood-like flooring and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm

4 Units Available
Cobble Creek
920 Lawrence St, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
979 sqft
Lush landscaping with waterfall and creek. Sparkling pool with plenty of space for swimming laps or just splashing around. Walk-in closets in all floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
25 Units Available
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1343 sqft
Luxury is redefined at Willow Creek Apartments, where residents enjoy spacious homes with walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Near Highway 249. Community has a pool, a 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm

19 Units Available
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
972 sqft
Various floor plans to match your needs. Apartments include granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and laundry facilities. Enjoy a 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, sauna and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes at Marymont Apartments Tomball, Texas. Choose the perks of small-town living while indulging in plenty of open green space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Fountains of Tomball
1011 Village Square Dr, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1037 sqft
Escape to The Fountains of Tomball, a beautifully landscaped, sophisticated community, snuggled in the arms of Tomball. Our community is meticulously maintained with a commitment to quality that will exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
16 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Magnolia by Watermark, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Spring, TX.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm

51 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
24 Units Available
San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,314
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1820 sqft
Near many golfing opportunities around the property. Easy access to two major malls. Many luxurious amenities in the unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
34 Units Available
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1468 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mediterranean-style apartments, close to the Vintage Park shopping complex. Air-conditioned units boast walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and bathtubs. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pool table, and shuffleboard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1437 sqft
Pendant lighting, designer oversized ceramic tile and plank flooring, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, room to swim laps, and sundeck for lounging. Dog park with water bowls, benches, double-gated entry and pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm

47 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm

42 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
Studio
$850
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1191 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.

Median Rent in Tomball

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tomball is $1,001, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,225.
Studio
$883
1 Bed
$1,001
2 Beds
$1,225
3+ Beds
$1,670
City GuideTomball
Not a sport: Tomball is named after its founder, Thomas Ball. (Tom Ball, get it?) This little town was originally called Peck, but it was renamed when Congressman Thomas Henry Ball basically did a whole bunch of awesome stuff in developing the Port of Houston.

Tomball is part of the metropolitan Houston area, about 35 miles northwest of the city of Houston. Most people think of dry deserts and tumbleweeds when they think about Texas, but they must have never seen Tomball! The northern suburbs of Houston, including Tomball, are near the piney woods region of east Texas and are lush and green, with lots of trees everywhere. Houston is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., but because it's Texas, there's a lot of sprawl. A lot of people here work in the city of Houston but would rather live in a nice, quiet suburb -- like Tomball.

Moving to Tomball

Tomball is growing like crazy! The population doubled between the 1990 Census and the 2010 Census. It's still a small town, relatively speaking -- only 10,964 people lived here as of 2010. But those people are packed into just 11.9 square miles, which gives you some idea of how many people are flocking to this popular area. Once they extended Highway 249 to Tomball and beyond, modern settlers fleeing the city had a clear route to a great new place to live. This is a hot place to be, at least by standards of the suburbs.

If you want to find a one-bedroom apartment in Tomball, you should have no trouble at all. You can find apartment complexes right in the middle of town, along Tomball Parkway or Baker Drive. But you don't have to worry that being close to town means you'll be kept awake all night. Even though you have all the stores and restaurants you need access to, this little town shuts down for the night pretty early. Ahh, peace and quiet!

Just as with any other location, you need the usual qualifications before you move here. Make sure you have a current job that pays at around three times the monthly rent, an accurate credit report and previous landlords that can vouch for the fact that you're not going to destroy the place.

Neighborhoods

Tomball only has a few neighborhoods, but they all offer their own distinct amenities.

Boudreaux Estates: This community of newer homes has easy access to Highway 249/Tomball Pkwy, making commuting a lot more convenient.

Saddlebrook Ranch: This neighborhood in the far northeast corner of Tomball is located by beautiful Burroughs Park.

Rosewood Hill: Located on the far western edge of Tomball, this neighborhood features lots of new homes.

Life in Tomball

Texas is known for a few things: warm weather, lots of jobs and cheap housing, and all of these are certainly true here. But one thing it's definitely not known for is having a ton of public transportation options. If you want to live in Tomball, you need to be prepared to drive and drive a lot, especially if you work in the city of Houston. Hour-long commutes are not unheard of here, but the positive trade-off is that you get to live in one of the prettiest and greenest parts of Texas.

You can have fun on your weekends here, too, at one of the many fun festivals in the area. Maybe you'd like The Tomball Honky Tonk Music Festival or Bugs, Brew and Barbecue. Pick your own berries at the Matt Family Orchard or visit the wineries along the Bluebonnet Wine Trail.

Escape from the big city to a simpler, quieter way of life in Tomball!

June 2020 Tomball Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tomball Rent Report. Tomball rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tomball rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tomball rents declined moderately over the past month

Tomball rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tomball stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Tomball's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tomball, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Tomball rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Tomball, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Tomball is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Tomball's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Tomball.
    • While Tomball's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tomball than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tomball.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Tomball?
    In Tomball, the median rent is $883 for a studio, $1,001 for a 1-bedroom, $1,225 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,670 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tomball, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Tomball?
    Some of the colleges located in the Tomball area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, San Jacinto Community College, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Tomball?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tomball from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

