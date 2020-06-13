131 Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX

Moving to Tomball

Tomball is growing like crazy! The population doubled between the 1990 Census and the 2010 Census. It's still a small town, relatively speaking -- only 10,964 people lived here as of 2010. But those people are packed into just 11.9 square miles, which gives you some idea of how many people are flocking to this popular area. Once they extended Highway 249 to Tomball and beyond, modern settlers fleeing the city had a clear route to a great new place to live. This is a hot place to be, at least by standards of the suburbs.

If you want to find a one-bedroom apartment in Tomball, you should have no trouble at all. You can find apartment complexes right in the middle of town, along Tomball Parkway or Baker Drive. But you don't have to worry that being close to town means you'll be kept awake all night. Even though you have all the stores and restaurants you need access to, this little town shuts down for the night pretty early. Ahh, peace and quiet!

Just as with any other location, you need the usual qualifications before you move here. Make sure you have a current job that pays at around three times the monthly rent, an accurate credit report and previous landlords that can vouch for the fact that you're not going to destroy the place.