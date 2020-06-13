/
10 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, TX📍
Town Creek Village
22870 Highway 105, Montgomery, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1343 sqft
Luxury community with modern upgrades including granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, internet cafe, 24-hour gym and grill area. Sitting on a wooded park in the heart of the city.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1413 sqft
Beautiful waterfront homes offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Residents have access to the clubhouse, courtyard and swimming pool. Highway 105 provides easy access to downtown Conroe's shopping and dining options.
22 Carmel Court
22 Carmel Court, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2911 sqft
Fabulous one story home located on the 8th hole in the Bentwater Golf Course Community, offering a 24 Hr. Manned Gate.
11903 Cranberry Lane
11903 Cranberry Lane, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home plus office/study on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Walden. All new blinds, new carpet through-out. New SS dishwasher, range & mircrowave combo ordered to be installed June 1st. Refrigerator is included.
14001 Walden Road
14001 Walden Road, Montgomery County, TX
Studio
$1,000
5410 sqft
Office building rental has own private entrance with 3 offices and waiting area and 2 half baths. In a great location easy access to Walden amenities and 105.
Results within 10 miles of Montgomery
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1232 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom homes in this community, which is situated on acres of land near Lake Conroe. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, gym, coffee bar, and playground.
12612 Henry Clay Drive
12612 Henry Court, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
Brand New, Never Lived In, All Appliances Included!!!! - This is a two-story, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with a first floor master bedroom. You'll enjoy the spacious kitchen with walk in pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
7039 Kingston Cove 105
7039 Kingston Cove Ln, Montgomery County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1188 sqft
Perfect location with this Lake Conroe waterfront condo on ground floor! Walk out to private boat slips and enjoy open water lake living with a resort feel.
14824 Cygnus Court
14824 Cygnus Court, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1590 sqft
Adorable 3/2/2 located in the gated community of Point Aquarius. Recently renovated and updated to include, new flooring, paint, fixtures, appliances too many updates to list.. This home sits on a corner lot.
7087 Pleasure Lake Drive
7087 Pleasure Lake Drive, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1494 sqft
Hello all! Welcome to 7087 Pleasure Lake. This maintained and recently updated gem in the established Seven Coves is the perfect home for all.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Montgomery, the median rent is $657 for a studio, $744 for a 1-bedroom, $911 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,242 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Montgomery, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Montgomery area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, Baylor College of Medicine, and Houston Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Montgomery from include Houston, The Woodlands, Spring, Conroe, and Sugar Land.