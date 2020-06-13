Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

120 Apartments for rent in League City, TX

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
25 Units Available
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
27 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Victory North
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,416
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Constellation Pointe
13 Units Available
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
South Shore Harbour and Marina
10 Units Available
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Hawthorne At South Shore
1201 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1136 sqft
Located on South Shore Harbor and within easy reach of I-45. Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with marina and pool views. Residents' community offers a saltwater swimming pool, poolside kitchen, 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
6 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
14 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,148
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1093 sqft
Fresh apartment designs featuring maple cabinetry, modern appliances, slab granite counters and working kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, laundry facilities and fitness center. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
5 Units Available
Calder Square
1111 W Main St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
950 sqft
Friendly neighborhood situated off I-45. Close to a multitude of restaurants, shops and schools. Floor plans feature kitchens with pantries, hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Last updated June 1 at 02:31pm
6 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1429 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Last updated November 24 at 07:36pm
5 Units Available
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Kemah and Clear Lake. Also close to Galveston Bay, with its many boutiques and seafront restaurants. Floor plans feature 9-foot ceilings, full-view patio or balcony doors, granite countertops and luxurious bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of League City
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
25 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1120 sqft
Ideal location that offers quick access to major highways, the CCI School District, shopping, and entertainment. Property offers serene swimming pool, large fitness center, cozy clubroom, and much more. These 1-2 bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and a breakfast area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Bay Colony
4 Units Available
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Nassau Bay
145 Units Available
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.

Median Rent in League City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in League City is $1,203, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,472.
Studio
$1,061
1 Bed
$1,203
2 Beds
$1,472
3+ Beds
$2,007
City GuideLeague City
League City, Texas, is home to a number of attractive waterfront resorts, making it a popular destination for tourists across the country.

League City must be doing something right, because the population nearly doubled from 45,444 at the 2000 Census to 83,560 10 years later. This city got a boost because Galveston and Houston are only 23 miles away, making it an ideal home for residents who would rather commute to their jobs than live in a major metropolitan center. It's the kind of town that's chock full of annual festivals and lovely parks with outdoor concerts yet it's also home to a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for companies such as American Homestar, a nationally-known housing manufacturer. Even with this commercial/cosmopolitan vibe, however, League City, like many Texas towns this size, does have something of a small-town atmosphere, thanks to its friendliness and intense, Texas-sized civic pride.

Moving to League City

With its large residential population, League City is a great place to be if you want to rent an apartment, or if you're looking for home rentals or townhouses for rent. You'll also be able to find a large selection of pet-friendly apartments in League City, thanks to the great variety of rental properties the city has to offer. You can get a local apartments locator guide for assistance, or you can take a scouting trip and drive up and down the neighborhoods, where you're sure to see some "For Rent" signs. There's no real renter's season here, so prices and availability don't change much throughout the year. Be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, plus a security payment; although if you're lucky you might be able to find a landlord who will cut you a break on these hefty deposits.

League City Neighborhoods

League City is home to a number of attractive residential areas, including some recent subdivisions that have become especially popular with locals. Here are some areas to keep an eye on:

South Shore: Set along the shores of Clear Lake, the South Shore neighborhood is a vibrant mix of houses, townhouses, condos and apartments at a wide variety of price points.

Mar Bella: This neighborhood features amenities such as a Mediterranean-style recreation center, a gorgeous nature preserve and a number of lovely scenic lakes.

Marina Village: In this picturesque neighborhood, you can find a variety of houses, condos, townhouses and apartments, all close to amenities such as tennis courts, pools and walking trails.

Fairway Pointe: Located in the heart of League City, Fairway Point has around 135 patio homes, all overlooking the South Shore Harbour Golf Course so this area is a must for golf fanatics.

Living in League City

Living in League City poses no logistical problems, because the climate is great, it's easy to get around and it's just minutes away from big city amenities. Thanks to the area's Metropolitan Transit Authority, you can quickly get around town and even all the way into Houston by bus. As with any city this size, however, it does help to have a car, or at least a bike or scooter, to help you get around locally.

With its temperate Texas climate, League City is one of those places where you can live outdoors year-round. To make the most of this advantage, the city is home to a number of spectacular (and famous) waterfront resorts. One of the most popular is the South Shore Harbour Resort, an elegant resort and spa set along the beaches of Galveston Island. For a fantastic day on the water, you'll want to explore South Shore Harbour Marina, where you'll find extensive boat docking areas and magnificent views.

League City has a thriving community of popular restaurants and bars, so you won't need to go far afield to get a great meal. When it comes to barbecue, all roads lead to Texas, so it's no surprise that one of the most popular restaurants in town is Red River Bar-B-Que & Grill, where you'll some good old Texas-style meat. If you're looking for some country cooking, you'll find it at the aptly named Kelley's Country Cookin', where you can get all-day breakfast specials such as chili and eggs, as well as dinner favorites such as chicken and dumplings and a country fried steak of epic proportions.

To wash it all down, take a trip over to Robert's Bar & Grill, where you can enjoy a great lineup of beers and drink specials. There's also live entertainment from regional bands, as well as karaoke several nights a week. If you're more into grapes than hops, check out Bacchus Wine Bar, a sophisticated spot that shows off a really impressive wine list.

After all that wining and dining, you can get in shape by hiking, biking or jogging through League City's 20-mile-long trail system. Countryside Park offers great trails, baseball/softball fields, basketball courts and a kayak/canoe launch, while Rustic Oaks Park features bird viewing areas, volleyball and tennis courts and a fishing pond.

If golf's your game, League City is home to several popular courses. Magnolia Creek Golf Club offers 27 holes on a beautifully landscaped, 22-acre course. Another winner is South Shore Harbour Country Club, which features a challenging 27-hole course set along the banks of Galveston Bay.

If you'd rather just relax and have fun, you'll find it just a few minutes outside of town at the Kemah Boardwalk. This landmark is an old-fashioned boardwalk-style amusement park, with rides, funky retailers and fantastic restaurants. Local music lovers flock to the San Benave concert series at the Tad Akers event facility, which always showcases a variety of regional talent, including a strong roster of acoustic musicians. Another great venue for concerts is Walter Hall Park, where you can enjoy a regular schedule of locally sponsored events, especially during the summer months.

Of course, no Americana town would be complete without lots of festivals, and League City obliges with some of the best music/food fests in the region. There's Boogie Blues & Brews and who can resist a festival with a name like that? that is held every September at Walter Hall Park, and features three days of great regional blues entertainment, a chili cook-off and a huge selection of local craft beers. Walter Hall Park is also the locale for the annual Texas Music Festival, a music extravaganza held every May that offers live entertainment, food vendors, a carnival and of course a barbecue cook-off.

There's no paradox; it's simply that League City manages to be all things to all people. For those who crave a cosmopolitan ambience, League City has its own urban vibe plus it's less than half an hour away from two major metropolitan cities. For those who want small town Americana, it's all there too, right down to those summer evening band concerts and chili cook-offs in the park.

June 2020 League City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 League City Rent Report. League City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the League City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

League City rents declined significantly over the past month

League City rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in League City stand at $1,203 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,472 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. League City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in League City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to League City

    As rents have fallen moderately in League City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, League City is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • League City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,472 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in League City.
    • While rents in League City fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in League City than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where League City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in League City?
    In League City, the median rent is $1,061 for a studio, $1,203 for a 1-bedroom, $1,472 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,007 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in League City, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around League City?
    Some of the colleges located in the League City area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to League City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to League City from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

