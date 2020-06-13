120 Apartments for rent in League City, TX📍
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 33
1 of 54
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 34
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 2
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 37
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 36
1 of 44
1 of 50
1 of 19
League City must be doing something right, because the population nearly doubled from 45,444 at the 2000 Census to 83,560 10 years later. This city got a boost because Galveston and Houston are only 23 miles away, making it an ideal home for residents who would rather commute to their jobs than live in a major metropolitan center. It's the kind of town that's chock full of annual festivals and lovely parks with outdoor concerts yet it's also home to a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for companies such as American Homestar, a nationally-known housing manufacturer. Even with this commercial/cosmopolitan vibe, however, League City, like many Texas towns this size, does have something of a small-town atmosphere, thanks to its friendliness and intense, Texas-sized civic pride.
With its large residential population, League City is a great place to be if you want to rent an apartment, or if you're looking for home rentals or townhouses for rent. You'll also be able to find a large selection of pet-friendly apartments in League City, thanks to the great variety of rental properties the city has to offer. You can get a local apartments locator guide for assistance, or you can take a scouting trip and drive up and down the neighborhoods, where you're sure to see some "For Rent" signs. There's no real renter's season here, so prices and availability don't change much throughout the year. Be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, plus a security payment; although if you're lucky you might be able to find a landlord who will cut you a break on these hefty deposits.
League City is home to a number of attractive residential areas, including some recent subdivisions that have become especially popular with locals. Here are some areas to keep an eye on:
South Shore: Set along the shores of Clear Lake, the South Shore neighborhood is a vibrant mix of houses, townhouses, condos and apartments at a wide variety of price points.
Mar Bella: This neighborhood features amenities such as a Mediterranean-style recreation center, a gorgeous nature preserve and a number of lovely scenic lakes.
Marina Village: In this picturesque neighborhood, you can find a variety of houses, condos, townhouses and apartments, all close to amenities such as tennis courts, pools and walking trails.
Fairway Pointe: Located in the heart of League City, Fairway Point has around 135 patio homes, all overlooking the South Shore Harbour Golf Course so this area is a must for golf fanatics.
Living in League City poses no logistical problems, because the climate is great, it's easy to get around and it's just minutes away from big city amenities. Thanks to the area's Metropolitan Transit Authority, you can quickly get around town and even all the way into Houston by bus. As with any city this size, however, it does help to have a car, or at least a bike or scooter, to help you get around locally.
With its temperate Texas climate, League City is one of those places where you can live outdoors year-round. To make the most of this advantage, the city is home to a number of spectacular (and famous) waterfront resorts. One of the most popular is the South Shore Harbour Resort, an elegant resort and spa set along the beaches of Galveston Island. For a fantastic day on the water, you'll want to explore South Shore Harbour Marina, where you'll find extensive boat docking areas and magnificent views.
League City has a thriving community of popular restaurants and bars, so you won't need to go far afield to get a great meal. When it comes to barbecue, all roads lead to Texas, so it's no surprise that one of the most popular restaurants in town is Red River Bar-B-Que & Grill, where you'll some good old Texas-style meat. If you're looking for some country cooking, you'll find it at the aptly named Kelley's Country Cookin', where you can get all-day breakfast specials such as chili and eggs, as well as dinner favorites such as chicken and dumplings and a country fried steak of epic proportions.
To wash it all down, take a trip over to Robert's Bar & Grill, where you can enjoy a great lineup of beers and drink specials. There's also live entertainment from regional bands, as well as karaoke several nights a week. If you're more into grapes than hops, check out Bacchus Wine Bar, a sophisticated spot that shows off a really impressive wine list.
After all that wining and dining, you can get in shape by hiking, biking or jogging through League City's 20-mile-long trail system. Countryside Park offers great trails, baseball/softball fields, basketball courts and a kayak/canoe launch, while Rustic Oaks Park features bird viewing areas, volleyball and tennis courts and a fishing pond.
If golf's your game, League City is home to several popular courses. Magnolia Creek Golf Club offers 27 holes on a beautifully landscaped, 22-acre course. Another winner is South Shore Harbour Country Club, which features a challenging 27-hole course set along the banks of Galveston Bay.
If you'd rather just relax and have fun, you'll find it just a few minutes outside of town at the Kemah Boardwalk. This landmark is an old-fashioned boardwalk-style amusement park, with rides, funky retailers and fantastic restaurants. Local music lovers flock to the San Benave concert series at the Tad Akers event facility, which always showcases a variety of regional talent, including a strong roster of acoustic musicians. Another great venue for concerts is Walter Hall Park, where you can enjoy a regular schedule of locally sponsored events, especially during the summer months.
Of course, no Americana town would be complete without lots of festivals, and League City obliges with some of the best music/food fests in the region. There's Boogie Blues & Brews and who can resist a festival with a name like that? that is held every September at Walter Hall Park, and features three days of great regional blues entertainment, a chili cook-off and a huge selection of local craft beers. Walter Hall Park is also the locale for the annual Texas Music Festival, a music extravaganza held every May that offers live entertainment, food vendors, a carnival and of course a barbecue cook-off.
There's no paradox; it's simply that League City manages to be all things to all people. For those who crave a cosmopolitan ambience, League City has its own urban vibe plus it's less than half an hour away from two major metropolitan cities. For those who want small town Americana, it's all there too, right down to those summer evening band concerts and chili cook-offs in the park.
June 2020 League City Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 League City Rent Report. League City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the League City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 League City Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 League City Rent Report. League City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the League City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
League City rents declined significantly over the past month
League City rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in League City stand at $1,203 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,472 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. League City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Houston Metro
While rent prices have decreased in League City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
- Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to League City
As rents have fallen moderately in League City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, League City is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
- League City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,472 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in League City.
- While rents in League City fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in League City than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where League City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.