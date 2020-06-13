120 Apartments for rent in League City, TX

Living in League City

Living in League City poses no logistical problems, because the climate is great, it's easy to get around and it's just minutes away from big city amenities. Thanks to the area's Metropolitan Transit Authority, you can quickly get around town and even all the way into Houston by bus. As with any city this size, however, it does help to have a car, or at least a bike or scooter, to help you get around locally.

With its temperate Texas climate, League City is one of those places where you can live outdoors year-round. To make the most of this advantage, the city is home to a number of spectacular (and famous) waterfront resorts. One of the most popular is the South Shore Harbour Resort, an elegant resort and spa set along the beaches of Galveston Island. For a fantastic day on the water, you'll want to explore South Shore Harbour Marina, where you'll find extensive boat docking areas and magnificent views.

League City has a thriving community of popular restaurants and bars, so you won't need to go far afield to get a great meal. When it comes to barbecue, all roads lead to Texas, so it's no surprise that one of the most popular restaurants in town is Red River Bar-B-Que & Grill, where you'll some good old Texas-style meat. If you're looking for some country cooking, you'll find it at the aptly named Kelley's Country Cookin', where you can get all-day breakfast specials such as chili and eggs, as well as dinner favorites such as chicken and dumplings and a country fried steak of epic proportions.

To wash it all down, take a trip over to Robert's Bar & Grill, where you can enjoy a great lineup of beers and drink specials. There's also live entertainment from regional bands, as well as karaoke several nights a week. If you're more into grapes than hops, check out Bacchus Wine Bar, a sophisticated spot that shows off a really impressive wine list.

After all that wining and dining, you can get in shape by hiking, biking or jogging through League City's 20-mile-long trail system. Countryside Park offers great trails, baseball/softball fields, basketball courts and a kayak/canoe launch, while Rustic Oaks Park features bird viewing areas, volleyball and tennis courts and a fishing pond.

If golf's your game, League City is home to several popular courses. Magnolia Creek Golf Club offers 27 holes on a beautifully landscaped, 22-acre course. Another winner is South Shore Harbour Country Club, which features a challenging 27-hole course set along the banks of Galveston Bay.

If you'd rather just relax and have fun, you'll find it just a few minutes outside of town at the Kemah Boardwalk. This landmark is an old-fashioned boardwalk-style amusement park, with rides, funky retailers and fantastic restaurants. Local music lovers flock to the San Benave concert series at the Tad Akers event facility, which always showcases a variety of regional talent, including a strong roster of acoustic musicians. Another great venue for concerts is Walter Hall Park, where you can enjoy a regular schedule of locally sponsored events, especially during the summer months.

Of course, no Americana town would be complete without lots of festivals, and League City obliges with some of the best music/food fests in the region. There's Boogie Blues & Brews and who can resist a festival with a name like that? that is held every September at Walter Hall Park, and features three days of great regional blues entertainment, a chili cook-off and a huge selection of local craft beers. Walter Hall Park is also the locale for the annual Texas Music Festival, a music extravaganza held every May that offers live entertainment, food vendors, a carnival and of course a barbecue cook-off.

There's no paradox; it's simply that League City manages to be all things to all people. For those who crave a cosmopolitan ambience, League City has its own urban vibe plus it's less than half an hour away from two major metropolitan cities. For those who want small town Americana, it's all there too, right down to those summer evening band concerts and chili cook-offs in the park.