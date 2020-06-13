116 Apartments for rent in Webster, TX📍
Webster, TX, is best known as the halfway point between Houston and Galveston, but there is more to this proud little town than just motels. Webster lies in the backyard of the place all astronauts call home -- as in "Houston, bring us home." At just under seven square miles, the city of Webster still manages to give potential renters fine dining options, lots of shopping opportunities, and access to some major attractions.
By far, the biggest bragging point for this Harris County city and its 10,400 residents is location, location, location. Tourists coming to experience the adventure of the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center find lodging aplenty just three miles away in Webster. This is a prime location for people working at both the space center and in the city of Houston. Over 88 percent of the residential real estate is rental units. The high number of rentals in Webster leads to protracted vacancy issues. In other words, finding a place on the quick should not be too much of a problem. You can start looking the month prior to moving.
Property owners in Webster are all too familiar with the expense that goes along with empty rental units, making them less security conscious. At the very least, you will need a photo ID and a security deposit. Some proprietors may ask for at least one month's rent in advance as well.
With less than seven square miles and under 11,000 residents, it is not surprising that Webster doesn't have a wide variety of neighborhoods to offer. In fact, there are only two designated sections in the entire town. Rental real estate in the area consists of small studios, large complexes, high rises, and duplex for rent.
City Center: City Center covers the north half of Webster, from Bay Area Boulevard to West NASA Parkway. City Center is the region closest to the Space Center. Like all of Webster, it has a high vacancy rate, so finding 1 bedroom apartments in this area shouldn't be much of a challenge.
Old Galveston Road: The southern end of the town of Webster extends from West NASA Parkway all the way to Clear Creek. This neighborhood puts you right on the edge of the water, so think about finding rental condos or homes in this area.
Going to the Moon
The people of Webster have stars in their eyes. Not literally, but much of the town's tourism focuses on its close proximity to the space center. Even many of the street names have something to do with space travel or NASA. Staying in Webster puts you within miles of space adventure in the form of exhibits, attractions, and theaters. Drop by the Northrop Grumman Theater and find out what it's like inside the space station. Take the tram to see Mission Control and stop by the Starship Gallery to view artifacts from space. South of town, you'll find the Challenger Seven Memorial Park.
For Those Who Don't Dream of Space Travel
Yes, life in Webster means you have the potential to become a NASA groupie, but there is more to this little town than space fans. Living in Webster puts you close to many other Texas cities. Just to the south of Webster off Interstate 45 is League City, home to San Jacinto College. Travel north to visit Clear Lake.
Webster sits on the edge of some impressive waterworks, too. To the east of town is Peace Lake, Cow Bayou -- yes, you read that right -- and Lake Nassau, where you can visit the Nassau Bay Peninsula Wildlife Park. Take advantage of some of the top-rated hiking trails in or near the town, including McKinney Falls State Park, Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, Inks Lake, and Cullen Park Hike and Bike Trail.
There are more than 100 restaurants and five nearby farmers markets not far from the heart of Webster, and you can also take in a movie at the Star Cinema Grill on West NASA Road.
Getting Around Webster
Here's a fun fact: five percent of Webster residents commute to work on a bike. The town offers trails and bike routes that make this the place for bike commuters to find apartment rentals. Webster sits close to some major travel routes, as well. You can hop on I-45 and drive into the heart of Houston. NASA Bypass to the south of town will take you to the space center.
The downside of finding apartment rentals in Webster is mass transit -- there aren't any public transportation options for local residents to get around Webster (which explains all the bikers). However, Harris County does have bus lines that go from Webster to Houston, so commuters and tourists do have public transportation options into the city. There are also buses that take you from Webster to the space center or to the Bay Area Park and Pool.
If you are looking for a small town that puts you close to some of the best attractions Texas has to offer, then you'll be "over the moon" for Webster.
June 2020 Webster Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Webster Rent Report. Webster rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Webster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Webster rents declined slightly over the past month
Webster rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Webster stand at $1,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,224 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Webster's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Houston Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Webster over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
- Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Webster rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Webster, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Webster is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
- Webster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,224 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Webster.
- While rents in Webster fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Webster than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Webster.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
