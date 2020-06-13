116 Apartments for rent in Webster, TX

Apartment List
$
Clear Lake
33 Units Available
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
$1,009
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
Clear Lake
41 Units Available
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
$
Webster
20 Units Available
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Webster
21 Units Available
Everwood
444 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1146 sqft
Fitness center with free weights and kettlebells. Half a dozen pools with options like water volleyball. Poolside shaded cabanas and tanning deck. Fenced pet park with agility equipment. Wood-style flooring and ceramic tile in homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
$
Webster
29 Units Available
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Clear Lake
20 Units Available
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Webster
34 Units Available
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Clear Lake
64 Units Available
The Haven on Buoy
15902 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature huge and roomy floor plans. Close proximity to many great locations.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1120 sqft
Ideal location that offers quick access to major highways, the CCI School District, shopping, and entertainment. Property offers serene swimming pool, large fitness center, cozy clubroom, and much more. These 1-2 bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and a breakfast area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Webster
13 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Clear Lake
21 Units Available
McAlister
450 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1050 sqft
Prime location in Webster with easy access to Highway 3 and Houston via Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with A/C, hardwood floors, and modern renovations. Community is pet-friendly with sparkling pool for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
32 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Webster
22 Units Available
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Webster
17 Units Available
The Vibe At Clear Lake
506 S Austin St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1125 sqft
Residents of The Vibe at Clear Lake are offered a superb array of community amenities and services.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Clear Lake
11 Units Available
Harbor Point Apartment Homes
16460 Highway 3, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$806
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbour Point's ideal location is convenient to award-winning schools, shopping, entertainment and a variety of restaurants. We offer one, two and three bedroom floor plans at affordable prices.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
43 Units Available
Baybrook Village II
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1269 sqft
Close to Heritage Park, Baybrook Mall and I-45. Pet-friendly property features four resort-style pools and a bike trail. Modern apartment interiors include stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, brushed nickel fixtures and wood plank floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village I
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
$
Clear Lake
27 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Clear Creek Crossing
21 Units Available
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Nassau Bay
34 Units Available
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Webster
42 Units Available
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Nassau Bay
13 Units Available
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Clear Lake
35 Units Available
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Clear Lake
7 Units Available
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
883 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in contemporary style, including air conditioner, fireplace, walk-in closets and scenic patio or balcony. Conveniently located to nightlife, shopping and University of Houston - Clear Lake.

Median Rent in Webster

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Webster is $1,000, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,224.
Studio
$882
1 Bed
$1,000
2 Beds
$1,224
3+ Beds
$1,669
City GuideWebster
What started out as a stopping point for pioneer travelers in Texas turned into an out-of-this-world experience. The town of Webster sits just three miles from the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, which explains the city motto: "You Can See Outer Space from Here!"

Webster, TX, is best known as the halfway point between Houston and Galveston, but there is more to this proud little town than just motels. Webster lies in the backyard of the place all astronauts call home -- as in "Houston, bring us home." At just under seven square miles, the city of Webster still manages to give potential renters fine dining options, lots of shopping opportunities, and access to some major attractions.

Flying High in Webster

By far, the biggest bragging point for this Harris County city and its 10,400 residents is location, location, location. Tourists coming to experience the adventure of the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center find lodging aplenty just three miles away in Webster. This is a prime location for people working at both the space center and in the city of Houston. Over 88 percent of the residential real estate is rental units. The high number of rentals in Webster leads to protracted vacancy issues. In other words, finding a place on the quick should not be too much of a problem. You can start looking the month prior to moving.

Property owners in Webster are all too familiar with the expense that goes along with empty rental units, making them less security conscious. At the very least, you will need a photo ID and a security deposit. Some proprietors may ask for at least one month's rent in advance as well.

The Neighborhoods of Webster

With less than seven square miles and under 11,000 residents, it is not surprising that Webster doesn't have a wide variety of neighborhoods to offer. In fact, there are only two designated sections in the entire town. Rental real estate in the area consists of small studios, large complexes, high rises, and duplex for rent.

City Center: City Center covers the north half of Webster, from Bay Area Boulevard to West NASA Parkway. City Center is the region closest to the Space Center. Like all of Webster, it has a high vacancy rate, so finding 1 bedroom apartments in this area shouldn't be much of a challenge.

Old Galveston Road: The southern end of the town of Webster extends from West NASA Parkway all the way to Clear Creek. This neighborhood puts you right on the edge of the water, so think about finding rental condos or homes in this area.

Life in Webster

Going to the Moon

The people of Webster have stars in their eyes. Not literally, but much of the town's tourism focuses on its close proximity to the space center. Even many of the street names have something to do with space travel or NASA. Staying in Webster puts you within miles of space adventure in the form of exhibits, attractions, and theaters. Drop by the Northrop Grumman Theater and find out what it's like inside the space station. Take the tram to see Mission Control and stop by the Starship Gallery to view artifacts from space. South of town, you'll find the Challenger Seven Memorial Park.

For Those Who Don't Dream of Space Travel

Yes, life in Webster means you have the potential to become a NASA groupie, but there is more to this little town than space fans. Living in Webster puts you close to many other Texas cities. Just to the south of Webster off Interstate 45 is League City, home to San Jacinto College. Travel north to visit Clear Lake.

Webster sits on the edge of some impressive waterworks, too. To the east of town is Peace Lake, Cow Bayou -- yes, you read that right -- and Lake Nassau, where you can visit the Nassau Bay Peninsula Wildlife Park. Take advantage of some of the top-rated hiking trails in or near the town, including McKinney Falls State Park, Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, Inks Lake, and Cullen Park Hike and Bike Trail.

There are more than 100 restaurants and five nearby farmers markets not far from the heart of Webster, and you can also take in a movie at the Star Cinema Grill on West NASA Road.

Getting Around Webster

Here's a fun fact: five percent of Webster residents commute to work on a bike. The town offers trails and bike routes that make this the place for bike commuters to find apartment rentals. Webster sits close to some major travel routes, as well. You can hop on I-45 and drive into the heart of Houston. NASA Bypass to the south of town will take you to the space center.

The downside of finding apartment rentals in Webster is mass transit -- there aren't any public transportation options for local residents to get around Webster (which explains all the bikers). However, Harris County does have bus lines that go from Webster to Houston, so commuters and tourists do have public transportation options into the city. There are also buses that take you from Webster to the space center or to the Bay Area Park and Pool.

If you are looking for a small town that puts you close to some of the best attractions Texas has to offer, then you'll be "over the moon" for Webster.

June 2020 Webster Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Webster Rent Report. Webster rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Webster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Webster rents declined slightly over the past month

Webster rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Webster stand at $1,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,224 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Webster's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Webster over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Webster rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Webster, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Webster is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Webster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,224 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Webster.
    • While rents in Webster fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Webster than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Webster.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Webster?
    In Webster, the median rent is $882 for a studio, $1,000 for a 1-bedroom, $1,224 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,669 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Webster, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Webster?
    Some of the colleges located in the Webster area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Webster?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Webster from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

