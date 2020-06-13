116 Apartments for rent in Webster, TX

Life in Webster

Going to the Moon

The people of Webster have stars in their eyes. Not literally, but much of the town's tourism focuses on its close proximity to the space center. Even many of the street names have something to do with space travel or NASA. Staying in Webster puts you within miles of space adventure in the form of exhibits, attractions, and theaters. Drop by the Northrop Grumman Theater and find out what it's like inside the space station. Take the tram to see Mission Control and stop by the Starship Gallery to view artifacts from space. South of town, you'll find the Challenger Seven Memorial Park.

For Those Who Don't Dream of Space Travel

Yes, life in Webster means you have the potential to become a NASA groupie, but there is more to this little town than space fans. Living in Webster puts you close to many other Texas cities. Just to the south of Webster off Interstate 45 is League City, home to San Jacinto College. Travel north to visit Clear Lake.

Webster sits on the edge of some impressive waterworks, too. To the east of town is Peace Lake, Cow Bayou -- yes, you read that right -- and Lake Nassau, where you can visit the Nassau Bay Peninsula Wildlife Park. Take advantage of some of the top-rated hiking trails in or near the town, including McKinney Falls State Park, Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, Inks Lake, and Cullen Park Hike and Bike Trail.

There are more than 100 restaurants and five nearby farmers markets not far from the heart of Webster, and you can also take in a movie at the Star Cinema Grill on West NASA Road.

Getting Around Webster

Here's a fun fact: five percent of Webster residents commute to work on a bike. The town offers trails and bike routes that make this the place for bike commuters to find apartment rentals. Webster sits close to some major travel routes, as well. You can hop on I-45 and drive into the heart of Houston. NASA Bypass to the south of town will take you to the space center.

The downside of finding apartment rentals in Webster is mass transit -- there aren't any public transportation options for local residents to get around Webster (which explains all the bikers). However, Harris County does have bus lines that go from Webster to Houston, so commuters and tourists do have public transportation options into the city. There are also buses that take you from Webster to the space center or to the Bay Area Park and Pool.

If you are looking for a small town that puts you close to some of the best attractions Texas has to offer, then you'll be "over the moon" for Webster.