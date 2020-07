Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal range refrigerator oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tired of apartment living? Rent a home from us today! We are an exclusive duplex style community. All of our units are on the ground floor. There is no one above or below you. Located in the Independence Heights area. Within minutes of 610 and 45, as well as within minutes of the Heights. 2 Bedrooms/one bath - Rent: $850, Deposit: $250